Stop & Shop Lowers Everyday Prices on Thousands of Items at All Stores in Eastern Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced it is rolling out lower prices at every one of its 88 stores across Eastern Massachusetts beginning this Friday, August 22, 2025. The rollout is expected to be completed by the end of the month, and shoppers will see lower everyday prices on thousands of items spanning nearly every department, including both national brands and Stop & Shop’s own private label products. With this latest effort, Stop & Shop has now implemented lower everyday prices across all of its 116 store locations in Massachusetts, delivering on its commitment to make groceries more affordable for local customers. This initiative is part of the broader, multi-year transformation strategy Stop & Shop announced in May 2024 that includes lower prices, store remodels and a renewed focus on driving a better in-store experience for local customers.

“Massachusetts is our home, and bringing meaningful savings to millions of customers right in our backyard is an important milestone in our broader strategy,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We know that value matters now more than ever, and this price investment - which is the largest one we’ve executed to date - is just one example of the work we’re focused on to deliver a great experience for our customers in terms of value, high-quality products, and service in our stores.”

Customers can easily spot the new price reductions in store through yellow tags highlighting the new everyday price versus old pricing. Examples of new everyday pricing on staple items include*:

Item Was Is Now % Decrease Stop & Shop Italian Bread (16 oz) $2.49 $1.79 28% Stop & Shop Rotisserie Chicken (30 oz) $7.99 $6.49 19% Russet Potatoes (5-pound bag) $3.99 $3.69 8% Chobani Non-Fat Yogurt (5.3 oz) $1.79 $1.49 17% Stop & Shop Brand Bacon (16 oz) $6.99 $6.49 7% College Inn Chicken Broth (32 oz) $3.49 $2.79 20% Sargento Shredded Cheese (8 oz) $4.29 $3.99 7% Stop & Shop Brand Pasta (16 oz) $1.29 $0.99 23% Stop & Shop Brand Ice Cream Carton (48 oz) $3.79 $3.39 11%



In addition to lower, everyday pricing, Stop & Shop continues to offer shoppers valuable promotions and sale prices on over 10,000 products each week through its weekly ad. Additionally, the GO Rewards Loyalty program enables customers to earn points that can be redeemed for dollars off their next grocery purchase, free products, or gas savings. As an added value to the GO Rewards program, Stop & Shop has been giving away a free, full-sized product every month to customers who check in at the Savings Station Kiosk, no purchase necessary. Stop & Shop has installed Savings Station Kiosks in all stores to make it easier for all customers to activate digital coupons and personalized offers from their GO Rewards loyalty account-- no smartphone, internet access, or computer required.

Additional ways to save at Stop & Shop include:

Deal Lock – This program allows customers to take advantage of lowered prices longer with savings on hundreds of items for weeks at a time.

Meal Deals – These deals consist of a protein on sale plus several complementary items for free to complete a meal for a family of four. A recent example of a meal deal includes a cheeseburger wrap recipe featuring ground beef on sale with free participating shredded lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas, ketchup and cheese.

Compare and Save – This program helps customers easily compare the savings they get when purchasing a quality Stop & Shop store brand product versus a national brand.



Since 2024, Stop & Shop has been implementing changes to deliver an improved shopping experience including the removal of paper bag fees for customers in Massachusetts (except for where locally mandated), and new, lower prices on key Bakery items like muffins and sheet cakes - a customer favorite for celebrations. The brand has continued its remodeling strategy, delivering a fresh new look at local stores including Natick, Framingham, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and Acton over the last year. Stop & Shop has also been focused on making its best deals more accessible to all customers by reworking its weekly ad to ensure that the offers featured on its cover don’t require a digital coupon.

To shop the new, lower prices, visit stores.stopandshop.com/ma for a full list of Stop & Shop’s Massachusetts stores and hours of operation or visit Stopandshop.com to place an online order for delivery or pickup.

*Prices and availability may vary by location.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same-day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4d3168a-4bb3-4c12-be30-0ba8f7f2e4b4