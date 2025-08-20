Defiance ETFs Launches Leveraged + Income ETFs for AMD (AMDU) and Super Micro Computer (SMCC)

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leading innovator in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of two new single-stock leveraged ETFs with income strategies:

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income AMD ETF (NASDAQ: AMDU) – providing leveraged exposure to Advanced Micro Devices.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income SMCI ETF (NASDAQ: SMCC) – providing leveraged exposure to Super Micro Computer.

Each ETF combines approximately 150%–200% leveraged exposure to its underlying stock with an options-based credit call spread income strategy, designed to offer investors amplified growth potential and consistent cash flow.

What Sets These Funds Apart

Leveraged Exposure: Each fund seeks to deliver approximately 150% to 200% of its underlying stock’s daily price performance.

Each fund seeks to deliver approximately 150% to 200% of its underlying stock’s daily price performance. Income Generation: The options-driven income overlay aims to generate premium income and provide a potential buffer against declines.

The options-driven income overlay aims to generate premium income and provide a potential buffer against declines. Accessible Structure: Investors gain targeted, amplified exposure without needing a margin account.



Why These Companies?

Advanced Micro Devices : A global leader in CPUs, GPUs, and AI-driven computing solutions, AMD is positioned to capture growth in artificial intelligence, gaming, and cloud computing markets.

: A global leader in CPUs, GPUs, and AI-driven computing solutions, AMD is positioned to capture growth in artificial intelligence, gaming, and cloud computing markets. Super Micro Computer: A pioneer in AI-optimized server and scalable data center infrastructure, Supermicro provides critical hardware for high-performance computing as demand for AI accelerates.

Investment Objectives

Each ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation as its primary objective, with a secondary objective of current income. The leveraged strategy provides amplified exposure to the underlying stock, while the income strategy uses credit call spreads to generate premium income and manage risk associated with leverage.

The Fund may not achieve daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to 150% to 200% the performance of the Underlying Security, and may return substantially less during such periods. During such periods, the Fund’s actual leverage levels may differ substantially from its intended leverage target range, both intraday and at the close of trading, potentially resulting in significantly lower returns.

About Defiance

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. The firm specializes in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs, including first-mover leveraged single-stock products that empower investors to take amplified positions in high‑growth companies.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Funds’ investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. An investment in any Fund is not an investment in its underlying company (Advanced Micro Devices or Super Micro Computer).

AMDU Risks.

The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of Advanced Micro Devices (“AMD”). If the share price of AMD decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and may suffer significant losses.

Indirect Investment in AMD Risk: AMD is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser or their affiliates and is not involved with this offering. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights in AMD but will be exposed to its performance.

AMD Trading Risk: The trading price of AMD may be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations.

AMD Performance Risk: AMD may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations, which could cause its share price to decline.

Semiconductor Industry Risk: The semiconductor industry can be significantly affected by cyclical demand, rapid technological change, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in global trade policy.

Competition Risk: AMD competes with other major semiconductor manufacturers, and changes in market share, pricing, or product adoption could materially affect its performance.

SMCC Risks.

The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of Super Micro Computer (“SMCI”). If the share price of SMCI decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and may suffer significant losses.

Indirect Investment in SMCI Risk: SMCI is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser or their affiliates and is not involved with this offering. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights in SMCI but will be exposed to its performance.

SMCI Trading Risk: The trading price of SMCI may be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations.

SMCI Performance Risk: SMCI may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations, which could cause its share price to decline.

Technology Hardware Industry Risk: Companies in the server and data center hardware industry can be significantly affected by component shortages, rapid technological change, competition, cybersecurity threats, and shifts in customer demand.

Supply Chain Risk: SMCI’s operations depend on timely access to key components and manufacturing capacity. Disruptions in global supply chains could materially impact production schedules, costs, and profitability.

Additional Risks.

Derivatives Risks: Derivative investments can exhibit imperfect correlation to the underlying assets or index and may result in losses greater than the initial investment.

Leverage Risk: Swap contracts and options create additional investment exposure to the underlying securities and increase the potential for loss.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk: Over periods longer than a single trading day, compounding may cause performance to differ from the stated leverage target range.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk: A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may raise expenses and reduce performance.

Non-Diversification Risk: Because the Funds are non-diversified, they may invest a greater percentage of assets in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers.

New Fund Risk: As newly formed funds, they have no operating history, providing limited basis for investors to assess performance or management.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Contact: David Hanono

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f95e8d7f-8016-4482-aad9-5991c7cfb9ad