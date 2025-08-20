Lotto.com™ Celebrates Highest Powerball® Jackpot of the Year With Free Ticket Promotion

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating this year's highest Powerball jackpot with a special free ticket promotion for customers. The milestone comes as the Lotto.com platform continues to celebrate life-changing wins, with over $4 million in prizes won by customers in July alone.

Leading the recent wave of big wins is Christopher C. of Nebraska, who claimed a $1Million Powerball prize – marking the largest Nebraska Lottery win on the platform. Christopher's journey from skeptic to millionaire began just three months after joining Lotto.com, when he took the extra step to visit Lotto.com ’s retail partner, Player's Café, to confirm its legitimacy before placing his winning order.

In addition to the big Nebraska win, Lotto.com also celebrated three additional Powerball winners in July. They include an Arizona Lotto.com customer who won a $50,000 Powerball prize in early July, and two separate Maine Powerball winners who claimed $100,000 and $150,000 respectively!

"The year's highest Powerball jackpot creates incredible excitement, and our recent string of big winners proves that dreams really do come true on our platform," said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. "With the Powerball jackpot reaching an estimated $643M, we hope to see more Lotto.com customers experience that life-changing moment."

From Christopher's $1 million triumph to the multiple large wins across Maine and Arizona, Lotto.com customers are proving that a chance to win big is just a click away. The platform's seamless digital experience means your next Powerball ticket – and potentially your path to becoming the next big winner – is available “winever”.

To celebrate the year's highest jackpot, Lotto.com is offering new customers a free Powerball ticket on the platform using promo code PBJP25, today through the end of 2025. (Applicable in all Lotto.com states, excluding New York - Service fees applied).

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states - including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states in the near future.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

(Service Fees Apply. New Customers only. Not applicable in New York. Expires 12/31/25 11:59 pm EST) See Full Terms Here .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 3 million customers and has created 11 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com pioneered the electronic delivery of official lottery paper-based scratch tickets, currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

