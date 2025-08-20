The Pet Breeds Taking Over 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover.com , the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, has released its seventh annual Top Pet Breeds report just in time for International Dog Day on August 26. The 2025 rankings reveal the most popular, top-trending, and rarest dog and cat breeds in Canada, along with survey data from Canadian pet parents that highlights how evolving lifestyles, social media, and practical pet care considerations are influencing the companions people bring home.

Dog Breed Trends

For the first time since the report’s inception, the top five most popular breeds maintained rank from 2024. Non-designer mixed breeds once again claimed the top spot, followed by the Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Goldendoodle and German Shepherd. Some breeds are enjoying a surge in popularity, including the Miniature Poodle, Canada’s fastest-growing dog breed, followed by the Pug and Toy Poodle.

Survey findings reveal that temperament and personality are top priorities for Canadian pet parents, with 67% of dog parents ranking loyalty as the most valued trait. Emotional connection also plays a major role, with 39% of dog parents desiring a “cuddly” breed.

Even in today’s economic climate, the bond runs deep: more than half of dog parents (47%) say they would still choose the exact same breed, even at a higher cost. At the other end of the spectrum, certain breeds remain a rare find. The Whippet was the least common dog breed in Canada, while the Colorpoint Shorthair topped the list of rarest cats.

Cat Breed Trends

For cats, the Domestic Shorthair, American Shorthair and Domestic Longhair remain the three most popular, with the Asian Tabby and Ragdoll coming in fourth and fifth. The Russian and Scottish Straight are top-trending cat breeds in 2025.

When it comes to personality preferences, 77% of cat parents put cuddliness at the top of their list, followed by playfulness (61%) and sociability (52%). Regardless of which traits their cats actually have, 58% of pet parents say it was “love at first sight” when choosing their cat.

“There’s a dog or cat out there for every human and vice versa, that much I’m sure of,” said Phil Tedeschi, Rover Pet People Panelist and expert on the human-animal bond. “Pet parents look for certain attributes like loyalty, size or a temperament that fits their lifestyle or budget. These are certainly all important factors to consider, but often a loving pet finds their way into our hearts and the rest is history. Before welcoming a new member into your family, take an honest look at your finances, your lifestyle, your family dynamics, and even the medical history of a particular pet in addition to personality traits or other attributes. Above all else, pet parents tell us that sometimes the love they receive from their pet can trump everything.”

Canada’s Top Pet Breeds 2025:

Top 5 Dog Breeds : Mixed, Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Goldendoodle, German Shepherd Dog

: Mixed, Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Goldendoodle, German Shepherd Dog Top 5 Cat Breeds: Domestic Shorthair, American Shorthair, Domestic Longhair, Asian Tabby, Ragdoll

To view the full report on most popular and trending dog breeds, complete with Canadian rankings, trend insights, and breed descriptions see here . To view Rover’s annual report on Canada’s most popular cat breeds, visit here .

About the Report

Rover data includes the most popular and rarest dog and cat breeds in Canada, and the top trending dog and cat breeds–where breeds experienced the most growth in 2025–based on user-submitted data from millions of pet parents on Rover. Additional insights come from a Rover survey of 500 Canadian pet parents, conducted in July 2025 via Pollfish. Respondents were asked about their pet preferences, breed selection factors, emotional motivators, and the impact of current economic conditions on pet ownership decisions.

