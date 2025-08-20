Hirsutism Market Size to Reach USD 6.02 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in Treatment Options and Rising Awareness of Women’s Health – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirsutism Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the global Hirsutism Market was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.02 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. market alone accounted for USD 0.95 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to hit USD 1.88 billion by 2032, registering a stronger CAGR of 7.86% on the back of increasing treatment adoption, growing awareness of women’s hormonal health, and advanced dermatology care.





Market Overview

Hirsutism, characterized by excessive hair growth in women due to hormonal imbalances, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or endocrine disorders, is witnessing a notable rise in diagnosis and treatment. As women’s health gains more focus in both developed and emerging economies, demand for medical and cosmetic solutions—including oral contraceptives, anti-androgens, topical therapies, and laser hair removal technologies—is accelerating.

The U.S. market remains dominant due to strong healthcare infrastructure, higher treatment affordability, and growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures such as laser-based and electrolysis hair removal. Meanwhile, increasing awareness in Asia-Pacific and Europe is driving the uptake of both pharmaceutical interventions and aesthetic procedures.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Ajanta Pharma – Melacare Forte, Pacroma

Alma Lasers Ltd. – Soprano ICE, Harmony XL Pro

Alpaya Dermaceuticals – Hair Solution Serum

Cynosure Inc. – Elite iQ, Icon Aesthetic System

Lumenis Inc. – LightSheer Desire, Splendor X

Nisim Inc. – Kalo Hair Inhibitor

Sciton International – BBL HERO, ClearSilk

Koninklijke Philips N.V. – Philips Lumea IPL

Merck & Co., Inc. – Propecia (Finasteride), Eflornithine (Vaniqa)

Pfizer Inc. – Spironolactone, Cyproterone Acetate (Androcur)

Cutera Inc. – Excel HR, XEO

El.En. S.p.A. – Motus AY, SmartXide Touch

Hirsutism Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.21 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.02 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.25% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

The Medications Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Hirsutism Market, By Treatment Type

In 2023, the medications segment held the largest market share with 55.80%, as first-line therapy, including oral contraceptives, anti-androgens, and insulin-sensitizing drugs, is commonly used for hormonal disorders that result in the overgrowth of hair. Medications are more widely adopted than procedural options because they are economical, accessible, and established for efficacy in downregulating symptoms as the preferred options of patients and clinicians.

Based on the Application, the Upper Lip Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Hirsutism Market

The upper lip segment dominated the hirsutism market in 2023 with a 23.60% market share, owing to the worst-affected area and most embarrassing for women, therefore, with a higher treatment demand. The social and psychological consequences and the use of rapid, efficient, and cheap options, including laser treatment, electrolysis, and local treatments, provide the basis for emphasizing the upper lip over the point of hirsutism treatment.

By End-Use, the Dermatology Clinics & Aesthetic Centers Segment is the Dominating Segment of the Hirsutism Market

In 2023, the dermatology clinics & aesthetic centers segment held the largest share of the hirsutism market, as they provide expert knowledge, state-of-the-art solutions, including laser hair removal, to tailor-made programs. Increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, and increased consciousness.

Hirsutism Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Medications

Procedures

Others

By Application

Upper Lip

Chin

Chest

Arms

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics & Aesthetic Centers

Others

Regional Trends

Hirsutism Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The hirsutism market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to well-established healthcare facilities, presence of dermatology and aesthetic clinics, and high acceptance of new therapies, including laser and electrolysis. A growing awareness about cosmetic care, higher disposable income, and insurance coverage that supports, fuels patient demand, helping the region to emerge as a hub for hirsutism management and aesthetic medicine.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a surge in cosmetic procedures, mounting disposable income, and rapid medical tourism in countries including South Korea, India, and Thailand. Growing dermatology clinics, affordable treatment options, and cultural focus on beauty will enable faster acceptance of treatments, placing the region as a significant growth centre.





Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

Prevalence & Demographic Trends

Helps clients understand the incidence, age distribution, ethnic predisposition, and hormonal or genetic risk factors of hirsutism, enabling targeted product positioning and service deployment to high-risk populations.

Service Utilization Patterns

Helps clients identify which treatment approaches (laser hair removal, electrolysis, topical creams, oral medications) are most in demand, guiding resource allocation and portfolio prioritization.

Technology & Treatment Trends

Helps clients track adoption of advanced solutions (non-invasive laser systems, AI-driven dermatology diagnostics, combination therapies), supporting investment in high-growth, innovative treatment offerings.

Economic & Accessibility Indicators

Helps clients evaluate treatment affordability, insurance reimbursement policies, and accessibility across dermatology clinics, aesthetic centers, and home-use devices to refine pricing and distribution strategies.

Preventive & Public Health Initiatives

Helps clients leverage awareness campaigns on hormonal imbalances (PCOS, adrenal disorders), early diagnosis programs, and women’s health initiatives to drive higher screening, early intervention, and long-term treatment uptake.

Regulatory & Safety Compliance

Helps clients navigate evolving regulatory standards, device certifications, and safety protocols for hirsutism treatments, ensuring product credibility, faster approvals, and enhanced patient trust.

Patient-Centric Insights

Helps clients analyze patient preferences, satisfaction levels, and treatment adherence patterns, enabling the design of personalized, convenient, and culturally sensitive treatment solutions.

