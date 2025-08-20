DigiCert Announces Speaker Lineup for Annual World Quantum Readiness Day

Lehi, Utah, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading provider of digital trust, today announced the speaker lineup for its World Quantum Readiness Day event, set to take place virtually on September 10, 2025. The event will bring together top voices in quantum computing, cryptography, and cybersecurity to provide actionable guidance on preparing for the quantum era.

“Quantum computing is reshaping the foundation of digital security, and it’s essential that organizations understand and prepare for this next chapter,” said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “We are honored to welcome such a distinguished group of experts to help advance industry understanding and readiness for a quantum future.”

World Quantum Readiness Day was created to urge organizations to assess their quantum preparedness, accelerate PQC adoption, and equip themselves against future threats. This year’s event will give attendees the knowledge they need to build a roadmap to become quantum ready.

Guest panelists for World Quantum Readiness Day 2025 include:

Dr. Taher Elgamal, Cryptographer, Entrepreneur, and the “Father of SSL,” Partner at Evolution Equity Partners

Dr. Lily Chen, Mathematician and NIST Fellow, NIST

Panos Kampanakis, Principal Security Engineer, AWS

Richard Kisley, Chief Engineer, IBM HSM

Jeff Stapleton, PQC Researcher, Wells Fargo and X9F4 Cybersecurity & Cryptography Chair

William Whyte, Sr. Director, Technical Standards, Qualcomm

Tom Patterson, Managing Director for Emerging Technology Security, Accenture

Colin Soutar, Global Quantum Cyber Readiness Lead, Deloitte

Martin Reilly, Digital Identity Offering Manager, DXC Technologies

Dr. Jim Goodman, CTO and Co-founder, Crypto4A

Konstantinos Karagiannis, Director of Quantum Computing Services, Protiviti; Host of The Post-Quantum World podcast

Blair Canavan, Director, Alliances - PKI & PQC Portfolio, Thales

Luke Valenta, Research Engineer, Cloudflare

The event will be hosted by John Furrier, Cofounder & CEO of SiliconANGLE, with DigiCert moderators and speakers including Dr. Amit Sinha, CEO; Lakshmi Hanspal, CTrO; Deepika Chauhan, CPO; Jeremy Rowley, SVP and Digital Trust Strategist; Tim Hollebeek, VP of Industry Standards; Kevin Hilscher, Sr. Director of Product Management; Corey Bonnell, Industry Development Strategist; and Shane Kelly, Principal Crypto Architect.

Quantum Readiness Awards

DigiCert again will be honoring the winner and finalists of the 2025 Quantum Readiness Awards, which recognize organizations that have taken bold steps to become quantum-ready. These leaders exemplify excellence in planning, executing, and advocating for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) adoption. Winners will be announced on September 25, 2025. Deadline to submit nominations is 11:59 p.m. PT on August 29, 2025.

Resources:

Read the Trust Pulse Survey results: Quantum Readiness Gap

Learn more about World Quantum Readiness Day

Download the eBook: Post Quantum Cryptography for Dummies

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their digital footprint is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs—securing websites, enterprise access, software, identity, content, and connected devices. DigiCert pairs award-winning software with industry leadership in standards, support, and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for many of the world’s most recognized brands. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow DigiCert on LinkedIn.