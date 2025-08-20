Wrap Technologies Introduces WrapTactics™: Digital Training Platform Driving BolaWrap® Adoption and Shifting Policing Toward Pre-Escalation Training

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in pre-escalation and public safety solutions, today announced the official launch of WrapTactics™, a subscription-driven digital learning and training platform designed to modernize officer readiness through human-science-based instruction and burst learning modules.

Research shows that police skills degrade rapidly without reinforcement—core defensive tactics can deteriorate within just two weeks, while firearms proficiency and de-escalation practices are often refreshed only once or twice a year in many agencies. We believe these training gaps reduce readiness and can compromise outcomes during high-stress encounters.

WrapTactics™ is designed to address this problem directly by delivering short-form, high-impact coursework reinforced through burst learning modules—concise, focused lessons shown to improve retention. Coupled with scenario-based applications, we believe the platform ensures officers not only learn but also retain and reflexively apply critical skills under pressure.

“WrapTactics represents both an innovation in officer readiness and a growth opportunity for our company,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Wrap. “By delivering training as a recurring service, we have the potential to expand our market beyond devices into the multi-billion-dollar global training sector. More importantly, we believe WrapTactics helps solve a fundamental problem in policing—skills that are too often lost after initial training—by making reinforcement scalable, accessible, and continuous.”

The initial WrapTactics™ curriculum includes:

Hybrid BolaWrap ® 150 Operator Course

Body-worn camera event reviews

Follow-on control tactics training



By incorporating these supporting skills, WrapTactics™ also has the potential to open the pathway toward state-certified training content in pre-escalation policing.

WrapTactics™ is available both as a standalone digital learning management platform and—importantly—as part of Wrap’s bundled subscription offerings. Agencies adopting WrapReady™ and WrapPlus™ receive WrapTactics™ included, ensuring that training, operational support, and technology integration work together to scale BolaWrap® adoption, strengthen officer readiness, and improve public safety outcomes.

The launch of WrapTactics™ extends Wrap’s product ecosystem, aligning with its mission to reduce harm and improve outcomes for law enforcement and the communities they serve. By leveraging human performance science alongside practical tactics, we believe Wrap is positioning WrapTactics™ as a cornerstone of its growth strategy and a critical step in transforming modern policing through scalable, technology-enabled training.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is a not pain-based-compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate—instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring with operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES boasts cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps promote unparalleled data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the successful launch and expected benefits of WrapTactics™ its commercialization and expected performance. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com