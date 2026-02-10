Wrap Technologies Conducts Instructor Retraining and Program Expansion with Malta National Police Force

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public safety technology, today announced the successful completion of instructor retraining and new instructor certification with the Malta National Police Force, conducted in Malta.

The two-day training initiative was designed to reinforce Wrap’s Non-Lethal Response solution, enhance instructor proficiency, and support the agency’s prospective expansion of Wrap’s products and services across districts and into the national police academy. Training emphasized decision-making, defensive tactics, and integration of BolaWrap® within the agency’s use-of-force continuum.





During the program, 12 previously certified instructors completed retraining aligned with updated Non-Lethal Response messaging and deployment standards. In addition, 23 new instructors, representing districts across Malta, participated in the program to support decentralized, district-level rollout.

We believe instructors demonstrated strong engagement and proficiency across the various training drills and follow-up control techniques. Our review of prior country deployments through body-worn camera footage confirmed successful operational outcomes under our standards, including the effective use of BolaWrap as a non-pain-based compliance tool. Command staff and instructors commonly identified BolaWrap as a preferred tool to traditional tools, particularly in responses involving individuals experiencing mental health crises.

Integration and Program Expansion

BolaWrap integrates directly into the Malta National Police Force’s existing Mechanical Advantage Control Holds (“M.A.C.H.”) techniques, which are taught at the recruit level and recertified every three years. The agency plans to introduce Non-Lethal Response into its police academy curriculum.

District-level deployment is scheduled to begin within the coming weeks, with two devices assigned per district and certified instructors expected to deliver local training. We intend to issue BolaWrap to officers consistently, with the goal of expanding non-lethal coverage across shifts and operational contexts.

Policy, Training, and Cultural Alignment

As part of the rollout, the agency has produced a department-wide informational video addressing BolaWrap policy, use considerations, and operational expectations intended to be distributed to all personnel. Operator certification is planned to consist of a two-hour instructional block, including drills and live deployments. Command staff and instructors expressed to us strong confidence in the program’s success and emphasized the value of BolaWrap as a truly non-lethal alternative.

Program Expansion and Growth Opportunities

With district rollout and academy integration underway, we believe the Malta National Police Force presents multiple near-term expansion opportunities, including additional devices, holsters, batteries, and cassettes to support sustained field use, shift rotations, and academy classes. The agency is also evaluating the designation of a Master Instructor or Defensive Tactics Coordinator role to support long-term program ownership and advanced instructor certification.

Strategic Value

We believe the Malta National Police Force has demonstrated strong institutional buy-in, operational confidence, and cultural alignment with BolaWrap as a preferred Non-Lethal Response solution. With academy adoption planned and district-level deployment imminent, we believe the agency is well positioned for potential program expansion over the coming months.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with country-of-origin (COO) United States. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected performance of the training program with the Malta National Police Force, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cf34804-e7c5-4854-b503-55df0ecde666