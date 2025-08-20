Therapeutic Bed Market to Surpass USD 7.19 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Healthcare Infrastructure and Demand for Advanced Patient Care Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Therapeutic Bed Market Size & Growth Outlook

According to SNS Insider, the Therapeutic Bed Market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.98% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. market alone accounted for USD 0.81 billion in 2023, with expectations to grow steadily to USD 1.20 billion by 2032 at a 5.13% CAGR.

This growth is being propelled by rising hospital admissions, expanding geriatric populations, and increasing demand for advanced patient mobility, safety, and pressure ulcer prevention solutions. The therapeutic bed market is now evolving as a critical segment of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in the U.S., where hospital systems and long-term care facilities are upgrading to specialized beds to improve outcomes.





Therapeutic Bed Market Overview

Therapeutic beds are designed with advanced technologies to enhance patient comfort, reduce complications such as bedsores, and improve mobility for individuals with chronic conditions. These solutions play a crucial role in critical care, post-surgical recovery, elderly care, and home-based healthcare.

Globally, manufacturers are focusing on developing smart, adjustable, and AI-integrated bed systems that support remote monitoring and connectivity with hospital information systems. Increasing government funding, home healthcare expansion, and the need for cost-effective yet high-performance medical equipment are also fueling demand.

Therapeutic Bed Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.98% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Therapeutic Bed Market Segment Analysis

By Product

The market was led by clinical beds in 2023 due to their widespread application in hospitals, nursing homes, and specialty care units, since the broad array of patients requires a different wound care bed. The demand is further driven by the requirement for sophisticated designs that are capable of supporting intensive care, surgical recovery, and long-term management. Specialty beds are the most rapidly growing segment, due to the rising number of bariatric cases and the rising demand for rehab-focused solutions that come with custom functionalities engineered for each patient type.

By Application

In 2023, the acute care beds segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 44% primarily due to their need in emergency facilities, ICUs, and surgical recovery settings. Intended for high-acuity and continuous monitoring applications. Long-term care beds are the fastest-growing segment since the geriatric population is increasing, and in developed healthcare systems, the number of patients requiring a longer rehabilitation period is growing.

By End Use

Hospitals & clinics commanded the prominent market share of 46% in 2023, as large-scale placement requirements for therapeutic beds, both for inpatient and outpatient care. This is bolstered by a high volume of patient flow and the implementation of state-of-the-art bed technologies. The largest growing segment is home care settings, due to a trend among patients away from inpatient recovery and lower costs compared to hospital stays, and higher coverage by insurance for home medical equipment.

Therapeutic Bed Market Segmentation

By Product

Clinical Beds Regular Beds ICU Beds Pediatric Beds Birthing Beds Bariatric Beds Low Air Loss Beds Others

Household Beds

Accessories

By End-use

Hospital & Clinics

Reproductive Care Centers

Others

By Application

Acute Care Beds

Critical Care Beds

Long-term Beds

Therapeutic Bed Market Regional Insights

Europe remained the most lucrative region in the therapeutic bed market, accounting for 1/3rd revenue share in 2023, on the back of strong public healthcare infrastructure and PMI penetration following ample resources dedicated to realizing and adopting advanced hospital equipment. Adoption of smart therapeutic beds has been widespread in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France on account of favorable government policies and programs for modernizing hospitals.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for rugged laptops, driven by growing health care infrastructure in countries such as China, India & Japan, and increasing disposable income and expansion of hospital facilities. Columns Increasing attention towards the improvement of patient convenience executed by public and private health settings is likely to propel the implementation of therapeutic beds integrated throughout the region.

Recent Developments

January 2025 – Stryker Corporation released an upgrade to the ProCuity bed series, which is integrated with intelligent capabilities for fall prevention and real-time monitoring.

September 2024 – Hillrom launched an advanced ICU bed with AI integrations for recognition of patient movement to enhance efficiency and reduce fall counts

June 2024 – Invacare introduced a newly engineered bed beginning with a bariatric line for long-term care patients who require enhanced weight capacity and patient comfort.

March 2024 – Arjo introduced new pressure injury prevention bed technology for European healthcare markets, focusing on high-risk immobile patients.





