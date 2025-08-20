Single-Use Bioreactors Market Size to Envision USD 22.46 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-use bioreactors market size was valued at USD 4.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 22.46 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 17.21%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

The accelerating demand for cell therapies and tailored medicine is contributing to the growth of the single-use bioreactors market.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market share by 35% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment led the market in 2024.

By product, the single-use media bags segment is expected to witness significant expansion in the studied years.

By type, the stirred tank SUBs segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

By cell type, the mammalian cells segment registered dominance in the single-use bioreactors market in 2024.

By cell type, the bacterial cells segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the predicted timeframe.

By molecule type, the vaccines segment captured the largest share of the market in 2024.

By molecule type, the gene modified cells segment is expected to register the fastest expansion during the forecast period.

By application, the research and development (R&D) or process development segment led the market in 2024.

By application, the bioproduction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By usage, the lab-scale production segment led the single-use bioreactors market in 2024.

By usage, the large-scale production segment is expected to grow significantly in the projected period.

By end-use, the CMOs & CROs segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register significant growth during 2025-2034.



Market Overview & Potential

Primarily, single-use bioreactors are disposable, pre-sterilized bioreactors established for cell culture and microbial fermentation. Furthermore, providing benefits, including minimized contamination risk, minimal capital expenditure, and quicker turnaround times compared to conventional stainless steel systems. The single-use bioreactors market possesses numerous applications in the biopharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of different biologics like vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins. Besides this, in 2025, the market will boost automation, scalability, and process control, with the launch of novel models and features.

Report Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.59 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 22.46 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 17.21 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product, By Type, By Type of Cell, By Molecule Type, By Application, By Usage Type, By End-use, By Region Top Key Players Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Merck KgaA, Celltainer Biotech BV, Getinge AB, Eppendorf AG, Cellexus, PBS Biotech Inc., Distek Inc., ABEC, Able Corporation & Biott Corporation, G&G Technologies Inc., Solida Biotech GmbH, Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd., Stobbe Pharma GmbH, bbi-biotech GmbH

What are the Key Drivers in the Developing Market?

Across the single-use bioreactors market, several factors contribute to the expansion, such as it has affordability and enhanced efficiency. Other drivers involved in the comprehensive development of the market are the growing innovations in bioreactor design and the emergence of large-scale single-use bioreactors. Apart from this, the rising demand for diverse biologics, like monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies, is fueling the adoption of single-use bioreactors.

What are the Trends in the Single-Use Bioreactors Market?

The market is experiencing major growth due to accelerating pharmaceutical R&D expenses and the movement towards sustainable manufacturing practices.

In March 2025, the collaboration, named Project Nexus, secured £1.4 million in funding from Innovate UK’s Sustainable Medicines Manufacturing Innovation, focused on cultivating new sustainable materials customized for single-use bioprocessing equipment, like bioreactors.

In June 2024, AGC Biologics expanded its single-use bioreactor capacity with progression at the Denmark site.

What Is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

In the single-use bioreactors market, challenges are developing hurdles in its expansion, such as a consistent requirement for single-use components like bags, filters, etc. accelerate the expenses. Besides this, issues regarding the consistency and reliability of performance from one single-use bag to another, possibly impacting batch-to-batch reproducibility, are another barrier in numerous pharmaceutical companies.

Regional Analysis

Why Did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the largest revenue share of 35% in the single-use bioreactors market. Due to affordability and rapid turnaround times, reduced cleaning and validation requirements are assisting in the adoption of single-use bioreactors in this region. Along with this, expanding demand and production for biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, are propelling in the leading pharmaceutical companies of this region. This further supports a rise in efficiency and scalability scalable manufacturing solutions.

For instance,

In August 2025, Cytiva collaborated with Culture Biosciences, which specializes in cloud-connected bioreactor technology, to support both hardware commercialization and technology development.

In January 2025, Sartorius and McMaster University opened a Canadian bioprocessing hub of about a 1,600 square-foot bioprocess research facility in Hamilton, Ontario, about 38 miles south of Toronto.

In October 2024, Recipharm and Exela collaborated to expand US sterile injectable production.



How is Asia Pacific Growing in Single-use Bioreactors Market?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR in the single-use bioreactors market. In the ASAP countries, such as China and India, are actively involved in the investment in biopharmaceutical research and development activities, which are further assisting in the emergence of the single-use bioreactors in various bioprocessing. Alongside, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) of ASAP are widely adopting single-use bioreactors to enable feasible manufacturing solutions and minimal cross-contamination risks. Adaptable government policies and incentives focused on the development of the biotechnology sector in ASAP countries are further accelerating the market growth.

For instance,

In June 2025, Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited (BE) partnered with China’s Jiangsu Recbio Technology Company Limited to manufacture and distribute a 9-valent Human Papillomavirus (HPV9) vaccine.



Segmental Insights

By product analysis

How did the Single-Use Bioreactor Systems Dominate the Market in 2024?

The single-use bioreactor systems segment registered dominance in the single-use bioreactors market in 2024. The segment is driven by the growing production of biologics and biosimilars. Moreover, many advantages of this system, such as its flexibility, scalability, affordability, and minimal chances of cross-contamination, are influencing overall market growth. Along with this, single-use bioreactors use less water and energy for their operation.

On the other hand, the single-use media bags segment is estimated to grow significantly during 2025-2034. These bags are broadly employed in the preparation and storage of sterile media and buffers, which are necessary for cell proliferation and other bioprocessing stages. Also, they are a feasible and effective approach to manage crucial fluids, with the elimination of requirement for need for conventional stainless steel tanks and associated cleaning processes. Along with this, single-use bags are employed in conjunction with chromatography systems in the separation and purification of target molecules.

By type analysis

Why did the Stirred Tank Subs Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The stirred tank SUBs segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a rapid CAGR in the single-use bioreactors market. This type of bioreactor possesses superior mixing and aeration capabilities, which are important for high-density cell cultures. Involvement of this type of bioreactor in biopharmaceutical manufacturing of monoclonal antibody (MAb) therapies and other biological products is driving the overall segment’s growth. Apart from this, stirred tank SUBs have a vital significance in scale-up processes from R&D to production, allied with their inexpensive and minimized risk of contamination.

By cell type analysis

Which Cell Type Led the Single-Use Bioreactors Market in 2024?

The mammalian cells segment held a dominant revenue share of the market in 2024. These types of cells are widely used in the production of complex biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins, which are in increasing demand for advanced therapies. This ultimately enhances the adoption of single-use bioreactors. Also, mammalian cells play a crucial role in expressing functional enzymes for therapeutic applications, including enzyme replacement therapies. Eventually, mammalian cells like BHK-21, Vero, and MDCK are applied in the production of viral vaccines for both human and veterinary applications.

Whereas, the bacterial cells segment is estimated to witness significant growth during 2025-2034. Widespread applications of bacterial cells in the biopharmaceutical production, like recombinant protein production, are fueling demand for single-use bioreactors to achieve an essential target. In the case of recombinant protein production, bacterial expression systems such as E. coli are incorporated to accelerate the development of insulin and other therapeutic proteins. Derivatives of bacterial antigens are immensely used in vaccine development.

By molecule type analysis

What Made the Vaccines Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In the single-use bioreactors market, the vaccines segment accounted for a major share in 2024. Varied aspects of single-use bioreactors in vaccine development mainly comprise their rapid product development cycles and quicker turnaround times. Moreover, they have decreased risk of cross-contamination among batches, which ultimately ensures greater product purity and consistency, which is impacting as an important aspect in vaccine production. One of the significant factors, such as raising investments in the pharmaceutical R&D sector, is boosting the adoption of single-use bioreactors for novel vaccine development.

However, the gene modified cells segment is anticipated to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. The segment is propelled by a huge demand for cell and gene therapies, which are widely used in oncology and rare genetic disorders. Alongside, single-use bioreactors encompass properties to control specific parameters precisely, such as temperature, pH, and oxygen levels, ensuring optimal expansion conditions for gene-modified cells. Examples like wave bioreactors are applied in a rocking motion to evolve a wave-like movement in the culture bag, ensuring efficient mixing and gas exchange.

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the Single-Use Bioreactors Market in 2024?

The research and development (R&D) or process development segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. Across the market, the segment consists of broader utilization of single-use bioreactors in R&D to standardize conditions for scaling up production and confirm continuous effectiveness from lab to industrial level. Apart from this, these bioreactors are favourable for small-scale R&D, particularly in testing new cell lines and media formulation. As well as phenomenal advances in single-use bioreactor technology, like optimized mixing and oxygen transfer, are boosting their adoption in R&D.

And, the bioproduction segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the respective market. The feasibility of single-use bioreactors during the delivery, with maintaining their sterility and ready for installation features are streamlines the bioproduction setup process. Other properties of these bioreactors are impacting bioproduction, including the usage of polymers and plastics that must be compatible with cell culture, which are sterilized by the application of gamma irradiation to avoid pH fluctuations. This expansion of bioproduction will also comprise non-invasive sensors that can monitor temperature, dissolved oxygen, and pH, further minimizing the risk of contamination.

By usage analysis

Why did the Lab-scale Production Segment Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In the single-use bioreactors market, the lab-scale production segment was dominant in 2024. Currently, the increasing focus on the development of precision medicine, which necessitates smaller batch sizes and customized therapies, is immensely influencing this segment expansion. Additionally, the single-use bioreactors greatly support the transformation and optimization of cell lines for different biopharmaceutical applications. In case of lab-scale production, a wide range of profitable approaches involve using these bioreactors, like in research, preclinical studies, or clinical trials.

On the other hand, the large-scale production segment is predicted to expand at a notable CAGR during 2025-2034. Various Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are broadly adopting single-use bioreactors due to their cost-effectiveness and minimal operational spending. Furthermore, consistent advances in single-use technologies, like larger-scale bioreactors and improved mixing and oxygen transfer capabilities, are propelling overall market development. Adoption of highly sophisticated sensor technologies and automation is further integrated into single-use systems to expand process monitoring and control, with allowance of process analytical technology (PAT).

By end-use analysis

How did the CMOs & CROs Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The CMOs & CROs segment led the single-use bioreactors market in 2024. Primarily, contributing factors are a rise in outsourcing and the advantages of single-use techniques, including their flexibility, inexpensiveness, and accelerated timelines in biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. However, CMOs and CROs are leveraging these approaches for strong biopharmaceutical production, especially for a variety of product portfolios and quick campaign turnarounds.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to register notable growth in the future. Many global providers of single-use technology, particularly single-use bioreactors, are also highly enabling optimization of solutions for mammalian cell culture, high cell-density processes, and microcarrier-based processes. Whereas some companies are offering scientific instrumentation, reagents, consumables, and software, with the inclusion of single-use bioreactors for numerous applications. In several companies, single-use bioreactors are suitable for biopharmaceutical production, mainly for the production of monoclonal antibodies and other biologics.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, US-based Sunflower Therapeutics announced its foremost distribution agreement with PharmNXT Biotech, an Indian bioprocessing company, to launch its Daisy Petal Perfusion Bioreactor System in Asia, a crucial step in the company’s ongoing product commercialization.

In September 2024, Culture Biosciences, a developer of automated bioprocess development tools, collaborated with Google Cloud, which will integrate Culture’s real-time data monitoring and cloud-connected bioreactors with Gemini AI and other advanced data tools designed by Google.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Key Players

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Merck KgaA

Celltainer Biotech BV

Getinge AB

Eppendorf AG

Cellexus

PBS Biotech Inc.

Distek Inc.

ABEC

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation

G&G Technologies Inc.

Solida Biotech GmbH

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.

Stobbe Pharma GmbH

bbi-biotech GmbH



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Single-use Bioreactor Systems Up to 10L 11-100L 101-500L 501-1500L Above 1500L

Single-use media bags 2D Bags 3D Bags Others

Single-use Filtration Assemblies

Other Products

By Type

Stirred-tank SUBs

Wave-induced SUBs

Bubble-column SUBs

Other SUBs

By Type of Cell

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Other Cells

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Gene Modified Cells

Stem Cells

Other Molecules



By Application

Research and Development (R&D) or Process Development

Bioproduction

By Usage Type

Lab-scale Production

Pilot-scale Production

Large-scale Production



By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





