Aqua-Tots Swim School Prepares to Dive into Braintree, Massachusetts

Braintree, MA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce that its second Massachusetts location will be opening this fall in the thriving town of Braintree. The new swim school will provide families throughout the South Shore with trusted water safety and swim instruction for children of all ages and abilities, helping the community stay safer around water every season of the year.

Trusted by parents since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim School’s world-renowned curriculum is used in 14 countries to create safe, confident swimmers for life. Aqua-Tots Swim School’s high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe and fun learning environment that all tots can understand and progress. With a curriculum rooted in child development, Aqua-Tots' eight levels of swim classes are designed to help children practice and improve motor skills as they develop them.

Franchise owners Mo Thweny, Bashar Hannosh, Jason Ibrahim, and Tyler Bradshaw look forward to helping local families build year-round water safety skills. Aqua-Tots Braintree will offer swim lessons for children as young as four months old, with small class sizes to ensure personalized instruction for every swimmer. The school’s programs will be for every age and skill level in the community, including group and private lessons, adaptive instruction, Fast Track sessions, and even adult lessons upon request.

“Braintree is a vibrant community full of young families, many living near lakes and beaches,” said Mo Thweny. “Swimming is more than a summer activity or a sport; it’s an essential life skill. At Aqua-Tots, our goal is to help children be confident and stay safe in and around water for life.”

Aqua-Tots Braintree will be located at 270 Grove St., next to Stop & Shop at Grove and Liberty Street, the new 8,100-square-foot facility is easily accessible to families in Braintree, Quincy, Weymouth, and nearby towns.

Once open, families are invited to visit during business hours to connect with the team, explore the facility, and discover more about the programs offered. Families can reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Those who pre-enroll can enjoy a waived registration fee and 50% off their first month when they swim two or more days per week.

Aqua-Tots Braintree is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include water safety instructors, lifeguards, and front desk specialists. For additional information or inquiries, interested candidates can email braintreeinfo@aqua-tots.com or apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment/.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/braintree/, email braintreeinfo@aqua-tots.com or call 781-345-4004.

