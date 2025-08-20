Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Launches Nutrition Fact Check to Combat Nutrition Misinformation, Empower Consumers

Chicago, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With so much conflicting information about food and nutrition, it can be difficult to separate fact from fiction. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ newly launched Nutrition Fact Check provides clear, credible nutrition research and resources to help consumers make confident, informed decisions about what they eat.

“Nutrition information is everywhere, from social media and the news to conversations with friends and family, it can be hard to determine what is credible,” said Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RDN, CDN, FAND, President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Nutrition Fact Check is grounded in science and uses evidence-based research to address the hottest topics in food and nutrition, with seed oils, food dyes and ultra-processed foods being the first trending topics addressed.”

Each Nutrition Fact Check topic features a summary of science, developed by the Academy’s research team and based on the most current, well-established evidence available. These summaries are the foundation for all resources featured on the Nutrition Fact Check webpage, translating complex scientific findings into clear, easy to understand information that explains what the research means and how to use it to make smart nutrition decisions.

"Registered dietitian nutritionists and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered, are on the front lines of turning complex nutrition science into practical, personalized guidance,” said Brandstetter. “Nutrition Fact Check equips consumers and practitioners with credible, science-based resources they can trust and share, helping the public cut through the noise while enabling practitioners to support better health with individualized care.”

For more information on the Nutrition Fact Check campaign, visit eatrightPRO.org/NutritionFactCheck.

To find a credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioner in your area, visit eatright.org/find-a-nutrition-expert.

