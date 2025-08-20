Mitratech Ramps Pace of Agentic AI Deployments with Latest ARIES™ Launch in Workflow Automation Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global provider of compliance and automation solutions for legal, risk, and HR professionals, today announces the expansion of ARIES™ , Mitratech’s agentic AI, to TAP , its flagship workflow automation platform.

Already powering legal spend analysis, HR compliance, and document intelligence across the Mitratech suite, ARIES™ now brings agentic workflow automation directly into TAP, leveraging natural-language interaction and organizational context to guide users step-by-step through routine requests like NDA initiation, process instructions, and compliance policy lookups.

Further automating access to workflows and information, this latest deployment of ARIES™:

Unifies Policy & Workflow Access, centralizing resources so employees can find answers and initiate actions from a single, AI-powered interface.

centralizing resources so employees can find answers and initiate actions from a single, AI-powered interface. Configures to Each Organization’s Needs , allowing companies to tailor workflows and access controls to their unique policies and business processes.

, allowing companies to tailor workflows and access controls to their unique policies and business processes. Launches Pre-Built Workflows on Demand, using natural-language prompts to deploy automated processes for NDAs, policy lookups, and compliance tasks — no manual intake or routing needed.



“With ARIES™, we are giving our customers powerful, embedded AI that simplifies access to workflows and resources,” said Justin Silverman, Chief Product Officer at Mitratech. “Users can simply ask for what they need — whether it’s initiating a vendor onboarding workflow or understanding the next step in a contract review — and ARIES™ provides instant, contextual guidance. That means requests get resolved faster, and teams can stay focused on the work that drives real impact.”

This release marks the continued acceleration of Mitratech’s deployment of governance-grade AI. In the coming months, customers can expect expanded ARIES™ capabilities — including deep integration with SALI-based matter standards in legal workflows and new AI agents for matter and spend management.

ARIES™ is available immediately to all new and existing TAP customers. Organizations can enable the feature through administrative settings and begin leveraging AI-driven workflow automation immediately.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven, global compliance and automation solutions partner for legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 24,000 organizations worldwide, spanning more than 160 countries.

