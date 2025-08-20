TX RX Systems Launches New “Deepwave” Antenna Line to Fill Industry Gap

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, a leader in RF conditioning and communications technology for nearly five decades, has announced the launch of its new Deepwave antenna series. This is a comprehensive product line designed to serve as the next-generation solution for organizations seeking high-performance VHF and UHF omnidirectional antennas similar to those found in now-unavailable legacy lines.

Engineered and manufactured on-site in the United States, Deepwave antennas deliver industry-proven performance at a significantly lower cost than comparable offerings currently available in the market. Designed for both mission-critical and commercial applications, the line is suitable for integrators, public safety agencies, utilities, transportation providers, manufacturing facilities, government entities, and any organization requiring durable, broadband RF coverage.

The new Deepwave series features wideband coverage across VHF and UHF ranges, allowing flexible deployment across multiple systems and jurisdictions. Models are available with nominal gains ranging from 3 dBd to 9 dBd, providing consistent coverage and minimal distortion throughout the entire operating band. Low VSWR, typically 1.5:1 or less across the specified frequency range, ensures efficient power transfer and reduced reflected power. Each antenna is designed to handle high transmit power levels, making them ideal for both high-site and dense urban installations.

Durability is a core design priority for the Deepwave line. Heavy-duty fiberglass radomes and stainless steel hardware protect against extreme weather conditions including high winds, ice loading, and salt fog exposure. All models are engineered to meet or exceed ANSI/TIA-222 standards for structural integrity, ensuring reliable operation even in the harshest environments.

“With the discontinuation of several long-standing antenna product lines in the market, organizations are actively seeking drop-in replacements that match or exceed the performance of their existing infrastructure,” said Jay Slomba, Director of Business Operations at TX RX Systems. “Deepwave antennas are engineered to deliver uncompromising quality at a price point well below what customers are used to paying.”

The Deepwave series is available now through the TX RX Systems website. Additional models will be released in the coming months to expand the range and cover even more application requirements. For more information or to request a quote, visit https://txrx.com/product-category/antenna/ or contact a TX RX Systems Customer & Technical Support Specialist at sales@txrx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a1968d6-3a95-4fd8-b3d7-bde763c3ea4a