Edustaff Expands Wisconsin Presence with New Partnership in Germantown School District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a leading national provider of K‑12 substitute and support staffing solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Germantown School District in Washington County, Wisconsin. This latest collaboration further strengthens Edustaff’s footprint in the state.

With approximately 3,816 students enrolled across six schools, Germantown School District is committed to empowering and inspiring every student to success.

“We’re excited to partner with Germantown School District,” said Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff. “This collaboration reflects Germantown’s strong academic track record and aligns with Edustaff’s mission to support districts with capable, reliable staffing solutions.”

Edustaff currently supports over 600 school districts nationwide, placing more than 83,000 substitute professionals annually. Its comprehensive services include streamlined recruiting, onboarding, payroll management, and ongoing support tailored to each district’s needs.

Interested educators passionate about working with youth are encouraged to apply through Edustaff.org to serve Germantown.

About Germantown School District

Located in Washington County, Wisconsin, Germantown School District serves nearly 3,816 students across six schools—from Pre‑K to 12th grade. The district consistently ranks in Wisconsin’s top 20%, with high proficiency scores in both math and reading, and maintains a favorable student‑teacher ratio of 15:1.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a national K‑12 educational staffing agency dedicated to delivering reliable substitute and support staffing solutions. With a focus on quality, transparency, and district-centered service, Edustaff simplifies staffing logistics while enhancing educational stability—serving hundreds of districts and thousands of classrooms across the U.S.

4120 Brockton Dr. SE

Suite 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Phone: 877.974.6338

Fax: 877.974.6339

E-mail: contact@edustaff.org