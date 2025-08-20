Integrated Power Services (IPS) to Present Industry-Leading Solar Infrastructure & BESS Solutions at RE+ 25

Greenville, SC, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, will highlight comprehensive solar infrastructure and BESS solutions at RE+ 25, Monday – Thursday, September 8 - 11, 2025, at booth V1698, located on level 2 in hall D, in The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV.

IPS offers end-to-end support for renewable energy sites, from engineering and construction to commissioning and field services. “From cradle to grave, we provide industry-leading products and services to support and maintain reliability through IPS PowerServe and our EPC teams,” says Jason McDonald, Sr. VP of Renewables at IPS. “We deliver safe, proven solutions at every stage of your system’s lifecycle. This includes during engineering, procurement and construction on the front end as well as throughout commissioning and ongoing operations.”

Through more than 100 locations across the U.S., Canada, UK, and Puerto Rico, IPS provides both in-shop and NETA-certified and non-NETA field services. “With a nationwide footprint and local field service capabilities, IPS ensures reliable, scalable solutions at every stage of your project’s lifecycle,” explains McDonald. “We also have more than $24M in inventory, which means you can count on immediate access to critical components, reducing lead times and avoiding supply chain delays.”

RE+ 25, Renewing What’s Possible, is one of the largest energy events in North America with over 40,000 attendees and 1,300 exhibitors. The event will be held Monday through Thursday, September 8 - 11, 2025, at The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit https://www.re-plus.com/.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

