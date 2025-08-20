CLEAR, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Now Enrolling at More Than 190 Staples Stores Across U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, has increased its TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal locations to more than 190 Staples U.S. retail stores nationwide. CLEAR’s partnership with Staples, which began in 2024, brings TSA PreCheck enrollment beyond the airport making it even easier for consumers to enroll or renew. These Staples locations complement CLEAR’s 62 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S.

At the end of 2024, TSA PreCheck enrollment through CLEAR was available at 22 select Staples locations. Since the start of 2025, CLEAR has expanded its footprint to more than 190 Staples stores nationwide,opening new locations weekly. This growth is part of CLEAR’s ongoing effort to expand national access to TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal. Throughout 2025, CLEAR expects to bring added convenience to consumers by launching even more Staples locations across the country.

“TSA PreCheck through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “By expanding TSA PreCheck enrollment beyond airports, we’re making it easier and more convenient than ever for travelers to enroll or renew—helping them move through security faster and more efficiently. With more Staples locations coming online, we’re bringing enrollment closer to home for anyone looking to make their travel experience simpler and more seamless.”

“We’re proud of our growing partnership with CLEAR and to play a role in making travel prep easy for our customers,” said Marshall Warkentin, President, Staples U.S. Retail. “From TSA PreCheck enrollment to travel essentials, we’re helping take the stress out of getting ready to travel, right in their local Staples.

These Staples locations span more than 190 cities across the U.S., including:

Pelham, AL; Chandler, AZ; Goodyear, AZ; Mesa, AZ; Queen Creek, AZ; Tempe, AZ; Brea, CA; Citrus Heights, CA; Concord, CA; Costa Mesa, CA; Cypress, CA; Downey, CA; El Cajon, CA; Fremont, CA; Gardena, CA; Glendale, CA; Huntington Beach, CA; Kearny Mesa, CA; La Habra, CA; Long Beach, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Lodi, CA; Manteca, CA; Menifee, CA; Menlo Park, CA; Merced, CA; Monterey Park, CA; Napa, CA; Oceanside, CA; Palm Desert, CA; Pasadena, CA; Petaluma, CA; Riverside, CA; Roseville, CA; San Diego, CA; San Luis Obispo, CA; Santa Rosa, CA; Saugus, CA; Solana Beach, CA; Turlock, CA; Upland, CA; West Los Angeles, CA; Colorado Springs, CO; Conifer, CO; Glendale, CO; Westminster, CO; Middletown, CT; Milford, CT; Shelton, CT; Stamford, CT; Rehoboth Beach, DE; Daytona Beach, FL; Largo, FL; Naples, FL; Orlando, FL; Oviedo, FL; Tarpon Springs, FL; Augusta, GA; Canton, GA; Lithonia, GA; Rome, GA; Tucker, GA; Boise, ID; Chicago, IL; Norridge, IL; Oak Lawn, IL; Rolling Meadows, IL; Shorewood, IL; Willowbrook, IL; Goshen, IN; Fishers, IN; Southport, IN; Florence, KY; Overland Park, KS; Bowie, MD; Columbia, MD; Lanham, MD; Pikesville, MD; Timonium, MD; Waldorf, MD; Wheaton, MD; Acton, MA; Bellingham, MA; Boston, MA; Brighton, MA; Burlington, MA; Fall River, MA; Hyannis, MA; Needham, MA; North Andover, MA; Norwood, MA; Plymouth, MA; Saugus, MA; Shrewsbury, MA; Somerville, MA; Waltham, MA; Chesterfield, MI; Clawson, MI; Grand Haven, MI; Grandville, MI; Lansing, MI; Brighton, MI; Franklin, TN; Lincoln, NE; Henderson (Green Valley), NV; N Las Vegas, NV; East Rutherford, NJ; Jersey City, NJ; Marlton, NJ; Mays Landing, NJ; S. Plainfield, NJ; Totowa, NJ; Vauxhall, NJ; Brooklyn, NY; Brooklyn Bayridge, NY; Hicksville, NY; New York, NY (Broadway, Lexington Ave, Union Square); Stony Brook, NY; Valley Stream, NY; Fuquay-Varina, NC; Garner, NC; Huntersville, NC; Mooresville, NC; Raleigh, NC; Wake Forest, NC; Akron, OH; Cincinnati, OH; Medina, OH; Reynoldsburg, OH; Sandusky, OH; Oklahoma City, OK; Tulsa, OK; Tualatin, OR; Bensalem, PA; Chambersburg, PA; Cranberry Township, PA; Doylestown, PA; Harrisburg, PA; New Kensington, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Robinson Township, PA; Royersford, PA; State College, PA; Uniontown, PA; Wyomissing, PA; York, PA; Middletown, RI; Easley, SC; Summerville, SC; Cleveland, TN; Hixson, TN; Mt. Juliet, TN; Nashville, TN; Allen, TX; Dallas, TX; Ft. Worth, TX; Frisco, TX; Lake Worth, TX; Southlake, TX; Temple, TX; Webster, TX; Provo, UT; Falls Church, VA; Richmond, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Burien (Seattle), WA; Kent, WA; Torrance, CA; Spokane, WA; Port Orchard, WA; Coeur d Alene, ID; Longmont, CO; Frederick, MD; Natick, MA; Chapel Hill, NC; Pharr, TX; Huntington Park, CA; Hamilton, NJ; Pleasant Hill, CA; Rensselaer, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Lexington, KY; Concord, NC; Everett, WA.



TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with over 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 22 million members.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About Staples

For nearly 40 years, Staples has been a trusted leader in workplace and classroom solutions, serving millions of customers from small businesses and entrepreneurs to remote workers, parents, teachers and students. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and convenient services, including print, travel, tech, shipping and recycling, all supported by a dedicated team of experts committed to making your day easier. With its Easy Rewards program , Staples also helps customers earn points every time they shop. Staples also offers fast, reliable delivery options, with next-day service available to over 98% of the U.S. on qualifying orders. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates throughout North America via e-commerce and more than 900 retail stores. To learn more, visit your local U.S. Staples® store , download the Staples app , explore Staples.com or follow @Staples on social media.



