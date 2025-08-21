High-Tech Comfort Meets Street-Ready Style: SHEIN’s GLOWMODE Collection

SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fashion powerhouse SHEIN is making waves with GLOWMODE , a fusion of high-performance fabrics and all-day style, and content creator Kaela Tavares leading the celebrations.

Powered by innovative fabrics, sleek silhouettes and the confidence of comfort, the GLOWMODE design is formed for those training hard, lounging smart, or navigating the hustle in between.

The signature fabrics are engineered using next-gen textile technology, offering wearers high-performance functionality with an elevated fashion edge. Each material is tailored to a specific lifestyle moment; from high-intensity cardio to studio sessions.

Next Generation Fabrics:

FeatherFit: A buttery-soft blend made from high-quality nylon 66 yarn, delivering unmatched breathability and softness sees GLOWMODE designed in three variations - Warm, Air & Sculpt - FeatherFit transitions seamlessly between daily wear and tough sweat sessions.

PowerSculpt: Featuring an air-layered design and ultra-fine nylon yarn, this fabric is built to support and sculpt. Its quick-dry and ventilation technology ensures a cool, confident workout every time.

Silky-Smooth Modal: Luxuriously soft with a fluid drape, this fabric is your go-to for studio-to-street styling. Crafted for calm, worn for everything.

Everyday Fleece: Plush on the inside, lightweight on the outside. This fleece offers gentle warmth without weighing you down, ideal for casual wear or cool-downs.

CloudKnit: High elasticity meets pillow-soft texture. CloudKnit is made for lounging, layering, or low-key movement with supreme comfort.

Momentech Seamless: Lightweight, sweat-wicking, and chafe-free - perfect for medium-impact workouts like rowing or cycling.

GLOWMODE is not just about innovation, but also providing stylish options. The range includes sculpting zip-up jackets, supportive leggings, sports shorts, wide-leg leisurewear, and everything in between. It’s activewear that works as hard as you do, with the comfort to match and the aesthetic to elevate.

Kaela Tavares Leads the GLOW:

Bringing the GLOWMODE spirit to life, Kaela Tavares showcases how performancewear can feel powerful, look luxe, and remain effortlessly wearable, all with her signature vibrant energy and fitness-forward style. The campaign was officially launched with Kaela at an intimate SHEIN event in Coogee Beach on 19 August.

What’s more, GLOWMODE is heading to Bondi Beach for a one-time only giveaway on August 25. Keep an eye on SHEIN’s socials for the giveaway details.

GLOWMODE is available to shop now, by simply searching “GLOWMODE” in the SHEIN search bar to find a seamless blend of innovation and practicality.

Media contact: SHEIN@glowbored.com, +61 2 9059 2502, +61 7 3556 7756