SalMar - Initiation of share buyback program

The Board of Directors of SalMar ASA ("SalMar" or "the Company") has resolved to initiate a share buyback program to be executed in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of SalMar held on 18 June 2025.

The share buyback program will commence on 21 August 2025 and end no later than 30 September 2025. The buyback program covers purchases of up to 100,000 shares, with a maximum consideration of NOK 65 million. The purpose of the share buyback program is to facilitate delivery of SalMar shares to employees in accordance with the Company’s share-based incentive programs.

SalMar has engaged DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, to manage and carry out the share repurchases in the market. DNB Carnegie will make its trading decisions independently of, and uninfluenced by SalMar.

The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

The Company reserves the right to make subsequent changes to the above terms for the program and will in such case make appropriate announcements in this respect.

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and MAR article 5.