LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

21 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 20 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 451.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 455.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 453.347133





Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,474,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 46,636 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,440,646 have voting rights and 2,907,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 453.347133 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 627 454.50 08:15:15 LSE 200 452.00 08:59:59 LSE 222 452.00 08:59:59 LSE 200 451.50 09:04:38 LSE 172 451.50 09:17:07 LSE 23 451.50 09:17:07 LSE 99 453.50 09:46:11 LSE 124 454.00 09:46:39 LSE 2 454.00 09:46:39 LSE 513 454.50 09:48:00 LSE 20 454.50 09:48:00 LSE 190 454.50 09:48:00 LSE 250 454.50 09:48:00 LSE 120 454.50 09:48:00 LSE 16 454.50 09:53:15 LSE 255 454.50 09:53:15 LSE 1 454.50 09:54:42 LSE 190 454.50 09:55:00 LSE 190 454.50 10:05:43 LSE 61 454.50 10:14:44 LSE 21 454.50 10:14:44 LSE 39 454.00 10:38:55 LSE 16 454.00 10:38:55 LSE 50 454.00 10:41:52 LSE 16 454.00 10:41:52 LSE 16 454.00 10:41:56 LSE 10 454.50 11:11:00 LSE 498 454.50 11:11:00 LSE 190 454.00 11:12:00 LSE 52 454.00 11:13:00 LSE 4 454.00 11:13:00 LSE 12 454.00 11:13:00 LSE 65 454.00 11:14:00 LSE 91 454.00 11:14:00 LSE 344 455.00 11:45:15 LSE 127 455.00 11:45:15 LSE 190 455.50 12:55:46 LSE 258 455.50 12:55:48 LSE 16 455.50 12:55:48 LSE 6 455.50 12:55:48 LSE 10 455.50 12:55:48 LSE 16 455.50 12:55:48 LSE 28 455.50 12:55:48 LSE 250 454.50 13:13:21 LSE 12 454.50 13:13:21 LSE 198 454.00 13:25:20 LSE 190 454.00 13:25:44 LSE 190 454.00 13:32:04 LSE 190 454.00 13:45:41 LSE 225 454.00 13:49:33 LSE 22 454.00 13:49:33 LSE 236 454.00 13:50:03 LSE 144 454.00 13:51:17 LSE 42 454.00 13:51:17 LSE 4 454.00 13:51:17 LSE 198 454.00 13:54:12 LSE 672 453.50 13:58:33 LSE 744 453.50 13:58:33 LSE 170 452.50 14:00:07 LSE 578 452.50 14:00:07 LSE 79 452.00 14:00:07 LSE 6 452.00 14:00:07 LSE 105 452.00 14:00:07 LSE 190 452.00 14:00:09 LSE 190 452.00 14:00:10 LSE 9 452.00 14:00:10 LSE 16 452.00 14:00:13 LSE 165 452.00 14:00:21 LSE 435 452.00 14:00:21 LSE 317 452.00 14:00:21 LSE 190 452.00 14:00:21 LSE 99 452.00 14:00:21 LSE 91 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 760 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 47 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 1 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 15 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 1 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 126 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 150 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 312 452.00 14:01:10 LSE 524 452.50 14:16:05 LSE 740 453.00 14:24:49 LSE 190 453.00 14:29:56 LSE 34 453.00 14:35:21 LSE 156 453.00 14:35:24 LSE 356 453.00 15:01:30 LSE 41 453.00 15:01:30 LSE 40 453.00 15:01:30 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.