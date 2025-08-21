Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
21 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 20 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 451.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 455.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):453.347133


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,474,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back. 

Additionally, 46,636 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,440,646 have voting rights and 2,907,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE453.34713315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
627454.5008:15:15LSE  
200452.0008:59:59LSE  
222452.0008:59:59LSE  
200451.5009:04:38LSE  
172451.5009:17:07LSE  
23451.5009:17:07LSE  
99453.5009:46:11LSE  
124454.0009:46:39LSE  
2454.0009:46:39LSE  
513454.5009:48:00LSE  
20454.5009:48:00LSE  
190454.5009:48:00LSE  
250454.5009:48:00LSE  
120454.5009:48:00LSE  
16454.5009:53:15LSE  
255454.5009:53:15LSE  
1454.5009:54:42LSE  
190454.5009:55:00LSE  
190454.5010:05:43LSE  
61454.5010:14:44LSE  
21454.5010:14:44LSE  
39454.0010:38:55LSE  
16454.0010:38:55LSE  
50454.0010:41:52LSE  
16454.0010:41:52LSE  
16454.0010:41:56LSE  
10454.5011:11:00LSE  
498454.5011:11:00LSE  
190454.0011:12:00LSE  
52454.0011:13:00LSE  
4454.0011:13:00LSE  
12454.0011:13:00LSE  
65454.0011:14:00LSE  
91454.0011:14:00LSE  
344455.0011:45:15LSE  
127455.0011:45:15LSE  
190455.5012:55:46LSE  
258455.5012:55:48LSE  
16455.5012:55:48LSE  
6455.5012:55:48LSE  
10455.5012:55:48LSE  
16455.5012:55:48LSE  
28455.5012:55:48LSE  
250454.5013:13:21LSE  
12454.5013:13:21LSE  
198454.0013:25:20LSE  
190454.0013:25:44LSE  
190454.0013:32:04LSE  
190454.0013:45:41LSE  
225454.0013:49:33LSE  
22454.0013:49:33LSE  
236454.0013:50:03LSE  
144454.0013:51:17LSE  
42454.0013:51:17LSE  
4454.0013:51:17LSE  
198454.0013:54:12LSE  
672453.5013:58:33LSE  
744453.5013:58:33LSE  
170452.5014:00:07LSE  
578452.5014:00:07LSE  
79452.0014:00:07LSE  
6452.0014:00:07LSE  
105452.0014:00:07LSE  
190452.0014:00:09LSE  
190452.0014:00:10LSE  
9452.0014:00:10LSE  
16452.0014:00:13LSE  
165452.0014:00:21LSE  
435452.0014:00:21LSE  
317452.0014:00:21LSE  
190452.0014:00:21LSE  
99452.0014:00:21LSE  
91452.0014:01:10LSE  
760452.0014:01:10LSE  
47452.0014:01:10LSE  
1452.0014:01:10LSE  
15452.0014:01:10LSE  
1452.0014:01:10LSE  
126452.0014:01:10LSE  
150452.0014:01:10LSE  
312452.0014:01:10LSE  
524452.5014:16:05LSE  
740453.0014:24:49LSE  
190453.0014:29:56LSE  
34453.0014:35:21LSE  
156453.0014:35:24LSE  
356453.0015:01:30LSE  
41453.0015:01:30LSE  
40453.0015:01:30LSE  

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


