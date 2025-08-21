Articulated Robot Market Size to Hit USD 87.93 Billion by 2032 Driven by Automation, Precision Manufacturing, Automotive & Electronics Adoption, and AI advancements

Austin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articulated Robot Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Articulated Robot Market size was valued at USD 27.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 87.93 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.58% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Automation and AI Integration Fueling Articulated Robot Market Growth

The articulated robot market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising automation demand, AI integration, and the push for high-precision manufacturing across industries such as automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and metalworking. Companies are increasingly deploying articulated robots to enhance productivity, precision, and safety while addressing labor shortages, rising wages, and stringent quality requirements. The adoption of AI, IoT, and machine learning is further boosting robot reliability through real-time feedback, predictive maintenance, and error reduction, enabling smarter and more flexible manufacturing. Collaborative articulated robots (cobots) are gaining traction, especially in SMEs and pharmaceuticals, due to their safety and ease of use. AI-enabled robotics is delivering tangible results, with efficiency gains of 25–40%, alongside reduced defects, improved uptime, and minimized waste, solidifying their role as a cornerstone of Industry 4.0 transformation.

Articulated Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 27.71 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 87.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.58% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Payload Capacity (Up to 16 Kg, 16–60 Kg, 60–225 Kg, and Above 225 Kg)

• By Function (Welding, Material Handling, Assembly, Painting, Dispensing, and Others)

• By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Plastics, Rubbers, & Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, and Others)

• By Component (Robot Arm, Controller, End Effector, Drive System, Sensors, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Payload Capacity

In 2024, the 60–225 Kg payload segment led the articulated robot market with a 35.6% share, driven by its extensive use in heavy-duty applications across automotive, metal fabrication, and industrial machinery, where power and range are vital for high-volume tasks like welding, material handling, and assembly.

The Up to 16 Kg segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2025–2032, fueled by rising adoption in electronics, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals, particularly among SMEs seeking compact, precise, and flexible solutions.

By Function

In 2024, the welding function segment dominated the articulated robot market with a 31.5% share, driven by its vital role in automotive and metalworking for precise spot and arc welding, ensuring consistency and quality in high-volume production.

From 2025–2032, the dispensing segment is expected to grow fastest, supported by demand in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and packaging, where cleanroom suitability, high repeatability, and precision in applying adhesives, sealants, and coatings make these robots essential for accuracy-driven manufacturing processes.

By Industry Vertical

In 2024, the automotive industry led the articulated robot market with a 39.4% share, driven by extensive use in welding, assembly, painting, and material handling, further boosted by the global EV manufacturing surge and rising automation investments.

From 2025–2032, the pharmaceuticals & cosmetics segment is expected to post the fastest CAGR, fueled by demand for cleanroom automation, sterile handling, and precise dispensing in packaging, inspection, and formulation under strict regulatory environments.

By Component

In 2024, the robot arm segment led the articulated robot market with a 36.4% share, as it forms the core framework enabling multi-axis movement, flexibility, and precision across industries like automotive, metal, and machinery for welding, assembly, and material handling.

From 2025–2032, the end effector segment is expected to record the highest CAGR, driven by growing demand for advanced, task-specific tools such as grippers, torches, suction cups, and dispensers for high-precision, versatile applications.

Regional Outlook: Growth Pathways of the Global Articulated Robot Market

In 2024, North America led the articulated robot market with a 35.4% share, driven by strong automation adoption in automotive, electronics, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals, supported by reshoring incentives, smart factory investments, and advanced R&D. The U.S. remained the key contributor with vast automation penetration.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest at a 16.45% CAGR (2025–2032), fueled by rapid industrialization, labor shortages, and government-backed Industry 4.0 initiatives, with China dominating due to heavy investments and strong local manufacturers. Europe maintained its stronghold with sophisticated manufacturing, sustainability focus, and AI-IoT integration across automotive, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Latin America and Middle East & Africa showed steady growth, supported by industrialization, infrastructure upgrades, and foreign investment.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, ABB has launched the new IRB 7710 and IRB 7720 robots, adding 16 variants to its modular large robot portfolio with up to 30% lower energy use.Designed for payloads of 70–620kg, they cater to automotive, EV, logistics, and high-precision manufacturing applications.

