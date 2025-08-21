Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Salo

 | Source: Siili Solutions Oyj Siili Solutions Oyj

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Salo

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 August 2025 at 10:00 EEST

____________________________________________

 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Salo, Taru

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250819155430_101

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2025-08-18

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 44 Unit price: 5.4545 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 44 Volume weighted average price: 5.4545 EUR


Recommended Reading