DataParser Announces Support for RingCentral: Expanding Horizons in Enterprise Communication Compliance

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4’s DataParser, a trusted name in enterprise data integration and compliance solutions, is proud to announce the latest expansion of its platform: support for RingCentral, a global leader in cloud-based communications. This strategic development further strengthens DataParser’s commitment to providing organizations with robust, scalable tools for regulatory compliance, information governance, and risk management in the dynamic digital workplace.

RingCentral offers all-in-one unified communications platform that integrates voice, video, messaging, and contact center solutions. The cloud-native platform enables businesses to centralize communications, reducing IT complexity and giving users an intuitive experience.

DataParser is designed to bridge the gap between communication and collaboration platforms, enabling seamless collection, normalization, and delivery of data. DataParser supports major enterprise messaging and collaboration tools, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Bloomberg, Zoom, Webex, Symphony, and many more. With the explosion of remote and hybrid work, organizations face unprecedented volumes of data generated across a wide array of platforms. DataParser provides a centralized solution to parse, format, and route this data into downstream compliance archives, eDiscovery solutions, and data lakes, ensuring organizations remain compliant while gaining valuable business insights.

With the introduction of RingCentral support, DataParser now enables organizations to automatically capture and process communications generated within RingCentral’s environment. This includes participants, chat messages, meetings, and file sharing.

Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA rules, HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are all common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser. DataParser supports delivery to any archive or storage platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV, MessageWatcher, AWS, Azure Blob and others.

Free trials are available for testing RingCentral DataParser on-premise or in DataParser Cloud. For more information visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 LLC is a leading provider of compliance software and consulting services, specializing in data governance, electronic records retention, and regulatory technology solutions. For more than two decades, the company has helped organizations across sectors achieve peace of mind in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party , Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

