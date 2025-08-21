Anime Market Size to Surpass USD 64.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by Global Streaming Expansion and Rising International Fandom | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anime Market was USD 31.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 64.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.18% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Anime Goes Global: Streaming Giants and International Fans Fuel Market Transformation

The global anime market is experiencing a profound transformation as technology, storytelling, and fan engagement intersect. Growth is primarily driven by international fandoms that extend beyond Japan, fueled by strategic collaborations between Japanese studios and global streaming platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Disney+. The widespread adoption of simultaneous global releases, often supported by subtitles and dubbing in multiple languages, has made anime more accessible to a diverse global audience.





Download PDF Sample of Anime Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7573

In addition, subscription-based streaming services are playing a critical role in boosting consumer adoption, particularly in regions such as the U.S., where anime consumption has surged. Exclusive content deals and localized adaptations are expanding viewership and driving repeat engagement. Market reports indicate that the U.S. anime sector alone, valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2024, is projected to double to USD 20.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.97%. This highlights the immense potential of localized content and region-specific fandom growth.

Key Players:

Studio Ghibli, Inc.

Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

MADHOUSE, Inc.

Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.)

Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

Bones Inc.

Sunrise, Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Bioworld Merchandising, Inc.

Production I.G, Inc.

Discotek Media

Anime Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 31.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 64.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.18% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (T.V., Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music, Pachinko, Live Entertainment)

• By Genre (Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Romance & Drama, Sports, Others)

If You Need Any Customization on Anime Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7573

Segment Analysis

By Type

Television anime dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 28% of the global market share. Its legacy presence, consistent episodic storytelling, and strong viewer loyalty continue to make it a cornerstone of anime consumption. Strategic programming blocks, such as Nippon TV’s Friday Anime Night, introduced in October 2023, highlight how television remains an influential medium in sustaining audience engagement.

At the same time, internet distribution is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. On-demand services, mobile-first streaming, and exclusive releases directly to platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Disney+ are revolutionizing anime distribution. Binge-watching culture, algorithm-driven discovery, and multilingual dubbing are fueling demand across diverse global audiences, ensuring that online anime consumption will shape the future of the market.

By Genre

Action & Adventure dominated in 2024, supported by blockbuster franchises such as Naruto and Demon Slayer. With their universal appeal, extended sagas, and merchandising potential, these titles have solidified the genre as the most commercially sustainable segment. Studios and streaming platforms continue to invest in action-oriented franchises, ensuring the genre’s dominance through 2032.

Meanwhile, Sci-Fi & Fantasy is the fastest-growing genre. Driven by demand from Gen Z audiences and gamers, the popularity of isekai (alternate-world) stories, expansive fantasy universes, and sci-fi plots continues to expand. Enhanced by AI and VR integration, this genre promises immersive, technology-driven narratives that appeal to new-age viewers and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Asia-Pacific Leads Anime Market While North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Hub

Asia-Pacific dominated the anime market in 2024, capturing 41% of global revenue share. Japan remains the industry’s central production hub, driving content creation through globally renowned studios, government-backed cultural exports, and established franchises. Anime’s deep cultural roots in Japan, combined with widespread acceptance across countries like China, South Korea, and India, reinforce the region’s leadership. Streaming services such as Bilibili, IQIYI, and Muse Asia have fueled demand by offering localized and dubbed content. Moreover, regional collaborations, such as Japanese co-productions with Southeast Asian studios, are strengthening industry presence. For example, Anime Festival Asia drew 145,000 attendees in 2024, reflecting a surge in regional fan engagement.

North America is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Streaming accessibility, successful localization strategies, and rising conventions are strengthening anime’s popularity, particularly among Gen Z audiences. Platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix are investing in dubbing and co-productions, while cosplay and merchandise culture are expanding revenue streams.

Recent Developments

March 2025: Studio Ghibli released a 4K IMAX restoration of Princess Mononoke, underscoring its commitment to cinematic preservation and premium theatrical experiences.

Studio Ghibli released a 4K IMAX restoration of Princess Mononoke, underscoring its commitment to cinematic preservation and premium theatrical experiences. April 2025: Sunrise premiered the original TV anime Maebashi Witches on Tokyo MX and partnered with Crunchyroll for international distribution, strengthening global licensing strategies.

Buy Full Research Report on Anime Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7573

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Check Section 5

Streaming Platform Viewership Rates – helps you analyze regional differences in anime consumption, OTT penetration, and digital engagement growth trends.

– helps you analyze regional differences in anime consumption, OTT penetration, and digital engagement growth trends. Merchandise Sales Volume Analytics – helps you evaluate category-wise sales (apparel, figures, accessories, etc.) and identify the most profitable revenue streams.

– helps you evaluate category-wise sales (apparel, figures, accessories, etc.) and identify the most profitable revenue streams. Global Production Output Trends – helps you assess anime content creation volumes by country, highlighting key hubs and emerging production markets.

– helps you assess anime content creation volumes by country, highlighting key hubs and emerging production markets. Demographic Viewership Breakdown – helps you understand age-wise audience distribution, engagement intensity, and long-term fanbase sustainability.

– helps you understand age-wise audience distribution, engagement intensity, and long-term fanbase sustainability. Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you identify risks in content licensing, overseas distribution, and merchandise supply bottlenecks.

– helps you identify risks in content licensing, overseas distribution, and merchandise supply bottlenecks. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover shifts towards AI-driven animation, VR/AR anime experiences, and streaming innovations.

– helps you uncover shifts towards AI-driven animation, VR/AR anime experiences, and streaming innovations. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the strength of leading studios, streaming platforms, and licensors with growth projections and product strategies.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.