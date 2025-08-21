Toobit Launches Fixed-Risk Event Contracts for Traders to Profit from Price Swings





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of Event Contracts, a new product designed for traders to benefit from predicting the price movements of BTC and ETH. It provides traders with a straightforward, fixed-risk tool to profit from their market insights without the complexities of traditional derivatives.

Event Contracts are created to address the common pain points of traders, namely the stress and unpredictability of sudden market volatility. The product simplifies the trading process to a single up or down prediction, offering a transparent and fixed-risk environment where a trader’s maximum potential loss is always capped at their initial investment.

"Event Contracts are all about putting traders in complete control," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Now, every trader decides their maximum exposure from the start. This allows them to focus entirely on their market instincts and predictions, not on worrying about margin calls."

Key features of Event Contracts include:

Fixed risk, zero liquidation: Losses are capped at the initial stake, and positions are never forced into liquidation.

Losses are capped at the initial stake, and positions are never forced into liquidation. Simple predictions: The process is boiled down to a simple "Long" or "Short" prediction on assets like BTC and ETH.

The process is boiled down to a simple "Long" or "Short" prediction on assets like BTC and ETH. Fast settlements: Contracts settle automatically at expiry with durations ranging from 1 minute to 1 day.

Contracts settle automatically at expiry with durations ranging from 1 minute to 1 day. Low barrier to entry: The product is accessible with a minimum investment as low as 5 USDT.

In conjunction with this launch, Toobit is kicking off a trading event with a 60,000 USDT prize pool. The event allows traders to win a share of the prize pool and receive compensation for their losses on Event Contract trades.

Recent industry studies highlight the challenges faced by retail traders, with over 91.1% of traders in the study incurring net losses. Before even factoring in elements like transaction costs, 85.1% of traders saw their positions turn negative within FY24. This highlights a clear market need for easily understood, fixed-risk products within the market.

Event Contracts are now available for trading on the Toobit website. It will be integrated into the Toobit app in a subsequent version upgrade.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com



