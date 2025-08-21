Freight Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT; “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, released its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 18, 2025.

“In the second quarter of 2025, we made further progress on the technological elements of our offerings and continued our transition to a SaaS provider in the logistics space. Fr8Tech completed initial sales of Fleet Rocket, a Transportation Management System (TMS) software solution, released several new features to Fr8App, and improved the operating margins on its brokerage business. Although higher tariffs and trade policy uncertainty impacted the brokerage business in the second quarter, we achieved profitability during the quarter through our crypto investments and through ongoing operational improvements. We remain as focused as ever on our mission and commitment to leading digital logistics innovation,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech.

Business Highlights

Completed initial enterprise sales of Fleet Rocket, our cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) software solution to optimize freight brokerage and shipping operations.

Released several new features and capabilities to Fr8App and Fr8Fleet most prominently with deeper integration and electronic data interchange (EDI) connections and cross-functionality with customer platforms.

Created initial prototypes of AI Logistics Worker agents that interact with dispatchers to enhance day-to-day coordination and efficiency. Our Fr8Tech AI Lab, a collaboration with the University of Monterrey, created the agents with the ASI1-Fast model of our development partner Fetch.ai.

Expanded cryptocurrency treasury with the purchase of Official Trump coins, building on the initial acquisition of FET tokens.

Financial Highlights

Achieved a net profit of $649 thousand, a 21.7% net profit margin, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, demonstrating initial value of our cryptocurrency treasury.

Operating loss improved year-over-year from -$1.7 million in Q2 2024 to -$1.5 million in Q2 2025 on higher margin brokerage business and lower operating expenses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased cash position, lowered interest expense and increased the Company’s equity position.

2025 Annual Outlook

As a result of: (1) the Company’s transition to focus on higher margin software sales and AI innovations; (2) selective customer engagement with our freight brokerage services, (3) and, potential economic impact of higher tariffs on US-Mexico cross border trade, the Company is lowering its revenue and operating margin outlook for 2025. Our revised outlook for the full year 2025 is:

Revenue: $13 million to $16 million

Operating Loss: -$4.5 million to -$6.3 million

Schedule I

FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 2,989,910 $ 3,837,842 $ 7,090,550 $ 8,125,602 Cost and expenses Cost of revenue 2,534,689 3,113,444 6,127,989 7,170,071 Compensation and employee benefits 1,109,141 1,363,395 2,363,930 2,817,736 General and administrative 663,272 940,390 1,260,025 1,671,927 Sales and marketing 46,844 15,525 62,889 34,319 Depreciation and amortization 106,935 110,039 210,789 220,246 Total cost and expenses 4,460,881 5,542,793 10,025,622 11,914,299 Operating loss (1,470,971 ) (1,704,951 ) (2,935,072 ) (3,788,697 ) Other income and expenses Interest expense, net (208,245 ) (231,828 ) (343,109 ) (404,532 ) Change in fair value of convertible note - 22,602 - 22,602 Realized gain (loss) in value of sold cryptocurrency (80,057 ) - (80,057 ) - Unrealized gain (loss) in fair value of cryptocurrency 2,427,754 - 2,427,754 - Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 668,481 (1,914,177 ) (930,484 ) (4,170,627 ) Income tax expense 19,243 40,379 22,324 40,379 Net Income (Loss) $ 649,238 $ (1,954,556 ) $ (952,808 ) $ (4,211,006 ) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.38 $ (24.66 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (63.75 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,692,519 79,268 1,125,227 66,056 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, $ 0.02 $ (24.66 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (63.75 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,314,475 79,268 1,125,227 66,056 Net income (loss) $ 649,238 $ (1,954,556 ) $ (952,808 ) $ (4,211,006 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss) net of tax Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 241,796 (576,440 ) 262,616 (415,300 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 891,034 $ (2,530,996 ) (690,192 ) $ (4,626,306 )



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



Schedule II

FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

2025

(unaudited) December 31, 2024

(audited) ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 586,658 $ 204,032 Accounts receivable, net 5,610,917 3,533,330 Unbilled receivables 846,784 520,037 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,052,777 792,147 Total current assets 8,097,136 5,049,546 Capitalized software, net 564,423 574,109 Property and equipment, net 9,441 13,238 Other long-term assets - 39,988 Security deposits 7,818 7,818 Cryptocurrencies 8,376,410 - Other intangible assets, net 5,139 5,546 Total assets $ 17,060,367 $ 5,690,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT): Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,374,120 $ 1,442,517 Accrued expenses 1,143,820 1,280,563 Short-term borrowings 4,851,762 3,343,710 Convertible debt 500,000 - Income tax payable 297,363 278,215 Insurance financing payable 109,922 - Total current liabilities 8,276,987 6,345,005 Total liabilities 8,276,987 6,345,005 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, unlimited shares authorized; 6,054,823 and 1,815,438 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 606 182 Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 21,000,000 shares authorized; 1,262,074 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 126 126 Series seed preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 7,020 issued and outstanding at June 30, 205 and December 31, 2024 - - Ordinary shares, no par value, (**) unlimited shares authorized; 2,652,322 and 546,269 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 55,638,285 45,510,375 Accumulated deficit (45,869,587 ) (44,916,779 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (986,050 ) (1,248,664 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 8,783,380 (654,760 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 17,060,367 $ 5,690,245





(*) List of authorized shares for Series A preferred a. Series A1A preferred shares: 10,000,000 authorized shares b. Series A2 preferred shares: 3,000,000 authorized shares c. Series A4 preferred shares: unlimited authorized shares (**) Ordinary Share par value was change to no par value in June 2024.



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





Schedule III

FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (952,808 ) $ (4,211,006 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 210,789 220,246 Share-based compensation 450,167 515,380 Non-cash interest 18,003 491,976 Loss on the sale cryptocurrencies 80,057 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,761,635 ) (887,494 ) Unbilled receivables (279,313 ) 280,617 Change in convertible note fair value - (22,602 ) Change in fair value of cryptocurrency (2,427,754 ) - Prepaid expense and other assets 124,526 195,723 Accounts payable (160,057 ) (292,155 ) Accrued expenses (261,143 ) (1,138,213 ) Income tax payable (80,049 ) (9,598 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,039,217 ) (4,857,126 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of cryptocurrencies (2,748,777 ) - Sale of cryptocurrencies 1,920,064 - Capitalization of software development costs (156,118 ) (171,997 ) Purchase of property and equipment - (1,882 ) Net cash used in investing activities (984,831 ) (173,879 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from notes payable, net of discounts 2,000,000 873,000 Repayment of insurance financing payable (70,489 ) (100,464 ) Repayment of short-term borrowings (6,103,131 ) (8,150,791 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 7,611,183 9,848,259 Proceeds from the issuance of Series A4 Shares 2,970,000 - Net proceeds from the issuance of Ordinary Shares - 1,453,589 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,407,563 3,923,593 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 383,515 (1,107,412 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (889 ) 7,883 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 204,032 1,560,105 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 586,658 $ 460,576 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 325,109 $ 675,628 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity Financing of insurance premiums $ 180,411 $ 222,891 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet Cash and cash equivalents $ 586,658 $ 460,576 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows $ 586,658 $ 460,576



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

