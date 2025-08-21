Modular Instruments Market Size to Surpass USD 6.19 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.85% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modular Instruments Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Modular Instruments Market size was valued at USD 2.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.85% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Accelerating Innovation Through Scalable Testing Platforms

The Modular Instruments Market is witnessing robust growth driven by rising demand for flexible, scalable, and cost-effective testing solutions across industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and telecommunications. Increasing complexity of electronic devices, miniaturization, and the need for high-speed data processing are accelerating the adoption of modular systems, particularly in automated test setups and wireless communication testing. The expansion of 5G networks, IoT proliferation, and autonomous technologies is further fueling market demand by enabling customizable platforms that shorten product development cycles and enhance performance validation. In the U.S., strong adoption is supported by federal investments in defense and aerospace modernization, with companies like National Instruments reporting significant demand for PXI-based systems in R&D activities across EVs, 5G, and aerospace. Additionally, OEMs in EV and autonomous sectors are allocating up to 18% of R&D budgets to modular platforms, with Tesla achieving a 35% reduction in battery characterization time through advanced modular DAQ systems.

Modular Instruments Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.93 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.85% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Platform Type (PXI (PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation), VXI (VME eXtensions for Instrumentation), LXI (LAN eXtensions for Instrumentation), AXIe (AdvancedTCA Extensions for Instrumentation), PCI/PCIe, and GPIB)

• By Application (Research & Development (R&D), Design & Validation, Manufacturing & Production Testing, Maintenance & Repair, and Field Testing)

• By Component Type (Hardware, and Software)

• By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Semiconductor, Telecommunications, Industrial Automation, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Education & Research)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Platform Type

In 2024, PXI (PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation) accounted for 45.4% of modular instrument utilization, driven by its high-speed data transfer, compact form factor, and multi-instrument capability, making it the standard in aerospace, defense, and telecom.

AXIe (AdvancedTCA Extensions for Instrumentation) is projected to record the fastest growth from 2025 to 2032, supported by its open standard, wide data throughput, and scalable architecture, making it ideal for advanced applications such as 5G testing, semiconductor validation, and military-grade radar systems.

By Application

In 2024, Manufacturing & Production Testing led the Modular Instruments Market with a 34.6% share, driven by rising demand for rapid, high-throughput testing in electronics, automotive, and semiconductor production. Modular systems enable fast cycle times, minimal downtime, and assured product quality through flexible, scalable end-of-line testing.

Field Testing is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, supported by increasing requirements for on-site diagnostics and validation in telecommunications, aerospace, and renewable energy, where portable, rugged, and remotely accessible modular instruments deliver real-time performance and reliability.

By Component Type

In 2024, the hardware segment dominated the modular instruments market with a 76.7% revenue share, driven by widespread use of chassis, controllers, and measurement modules across automotive, aerospace, and telecom industries for scalable, real-time signal processing and multi-channel data acquisition.

The software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for advanced test automation, remote monitoring, and data analytics. With AI-driven test sequences, intuitive interfaces, and cloud integration, software is becoming a critical enabler of smart manufacturing and IoT-based modular test systems.

By End-Use Industry

In 2024, the electronics and semiconductor segment led the modular instruments market with a 28.5% share, driven by growing complexity in semiconductor devices and the need for high-speed, accurate testing for chip design, validation, and production, including wafer-level and signal integrity testing.

The telecommunications segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, fueled by global 5G adoption, rising data traffic, and 6G development, creating demand for scalable, real-time testing solutions that handle high-frequency signals and complex network simulations.

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America & MEA Modular Instruments Market

In 2024, North America dominated the modular instruments market with a 36.4% share, driven by a strong technological backbone, high R&D expenditure, and demand from aerospace, defense, and semiconductor sectors, further supported by 5G rollout, smart manufacturing, and AI-based testing adoption. The U.S. led the region due to its advanced defense and semiconductor industries.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.63% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding electronics manufacturing, 5G deployment, smart factories, and government-backed digital transformation initiatives, with China emerging as the regional leader. Europe maintained a strong position through advanced manufacturing, sustainability focus, and Industry 4.0 adoption, while Latin America and the Middle East & Africa showed steady growth due to industrial automation, infrastructure development, and renewable energy investments, presenting new opportunities for modular instrumentation vendors.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Rohde & Schwarz launches the compact R&S NPA power analyzer family—NPA101, NPA501, and NPA701—offering precise DC/AC voltage, current, power, and harmonic distortion measurements with high-speed 500 ksample/s sampling, 16-bit resolution, and flexible display for advanced testing and compliance.

