Why Jackery’s Essential Home Backup Solar Generators are a “Must Have” for Every Home

FREEMONT, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With September marking National Preparedness Month, many Americans are taking stock of how ready they really are for unexpected emergencies – from hurricanes and wildfires to power grid outages and blackouts. One of the most common, overlooked essentials is a source for clean and reliable backup power.

Enter Jackery , a global leader in innovative solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions redefining essential home backup. With extreme weather events on the rise, Jackery’s solar generators offer peace of mind that’s both sustainable and dependable, providing safe, quiet power for phones, fridges, radios, and other crucial devices when the grid goes down.

Jackery’s Essential Home Backup makes it possible to still enjoy fresh food, stable internet, and light in the dark in the event of an outage with options that are more flexible, simpler, and more affordable. Jackery’s solutions are designed to provide power to core essentials, without the surplus of cost and power sometimes associated with whole-home backup and ESS (energy storage systems). With portable options ranging from compact to home-integrated, Jackery’s Essential Home Backup line offers automatic power backup at 50% or less of the cost of whole-home backup systems. In the event of an outage and emergency, Jackery’s Essential Home Backup options would provide the right amount of power needed for crucial devices for a smart and safe long-term investment.

Jackery recently introduced their latest innovation, the Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000 which provides 1-2 days of essential home backup to crucial devices. Designed specifically to be a basic essential home backup, the HomePower 3000 offers a simplified, compact, and high-performance plug-and-play power solution built to handle extreme conditions with ease.

With a 3,072Wh battery and 3,600W output (7,200W surge), the HomePower 3000 can power essential appliances like refrigerators, portable air conditioners, and Wi-Fi routers, providing up to two days of essential power to these devicesIt also includes an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function, automatically activating within 20 milliseconds of a power outage to keep critical devices running with no interruptions

The HomePower 3000 is built for durability, with a rugged design that can handle temperatures from -40°F to 185°F. Certified by Frost & Sullivan as the world's lightest and most compact 3kWh LiFePO₄ power station, it's 47% smaller and 43% lighter than similar products. For fast use, it can be recharged in as little as 1.7 hours and can be charged through traditional AC outlets, , solar panels, and even gas generators.

Jackery will be showcasing the full range of Essential Home Backup solutions at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, the largest clean energy event in North America. Though whole-home heavy-hitter backup solutions have recognition in the residential energy market and are predominantly on display at RE+, these systems can often be an expensive, daunting, and over-powered solution for many homes. Jackery’s highly versatile home essential energy solutions will shake things up at RE+ and stand out for their affordability, portability, and versatility, offering an energy backup solution for every type of home.

In anticipation of National Preparedness Month, Jackery is offering some of its biggest savings of the year between now and through September, to ensure consumers have the opportunity to get a great deal on reliable power. These unprecedented savings are exclusively available when shopping at Jackery.com , including:

Solar Generator 2000 Plus: On sale for $1,799; Originally $3,099

HomePower 3000: On sale for $1,699; Originally $2,499

Explorer 5000 Plus: On sale for $3,499; Originally $4,299



For more information on Jackery, the HomePower 3000 and other Essential Home Backup products, please visit www.jackery.com .

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products—from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems, all the way to robust 123kWh energy storage solutions for whole-home use—Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.