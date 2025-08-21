Thrive Launches Network Detection and Response Services

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and traditional managed services, today announced a new Network Detection and Response (NDR) service to further support businesses in their cybersecurity efforts. The new NDR service will monitor a business’ network to detect potential security incidents, enabling a quicker response and stopping breaches in their tracks.

The average cost of a data breach in the United States is $10.22 million, a 9% increase from the year prior, according to IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report. This drastic increase highlights the need for prevention and swift action in cybersecurity; however, current tools and services often don’t detect threats until they have already happened. By the time they notice a breach has occurred, the damage is already done.

Thrive’s new NDR service enables real-time responses, helping their clients shut down an attack as soon as it is detected. The service does this by using AI pattern recognition capabilities to monitor all traffic inside a company’s network and flag if there’s suspicious activity that could point to a data breach. This new service works in conjunction with Thrive’s existing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that correlates and analyzes logs to identify potential cybersecurity threats, and its Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) service, which detects and prevents malicious actions on servers and user workstations.

“When a cyberattack happens, time is of the essence – but relying on signature-based methods can cause a lag that can ultimately be detrimental to solving the problem quickly,” said Michael Gray, Thrive’s Chief Technology Officer. “Thrive is taking a layered approach to ensuring our customers are protecting themselves from cyberattacks. We want to empower our customers to be able to react in real time and stop a bad actor in their tracks, minimizing disruption to their business operations and ultimately protecting their bottom line.”

Thrive’s new NDR service is the latest of the company’s comprehensive solutions aimed at safeguarding the entire IT environment and securely optimizing business performance. Thrive’s tailored cybersecurity solutions ensure end-to-end protection of customers’ systems and data and enable businesses to stay ahead of potential threats. The more Thrive managed security services a customer consumes, the lower the cost, as Thrive automatically applies a tiered discount towards monthly incident response and remediation retainer for services.

To learn more about Thrive and its offerings, visit the website.

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through AI, automation, standardization, and scalability, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). This is accomplished with collaboration from advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementations, and solution architects. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.