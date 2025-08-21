Smart Bagging + Collaborative Robotics on Display from PAC Machinery and Partners

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery is teaming up with both MSD Sales and CMES Robotics to demonstrate two next-generation automated, integrated bagging and robotic solutions at this year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas, held September 29–October 1, 2025, at booth W-2344.

As part of these strategic collaborations, PAC Machinery’s industry-leading automatic bagging systems will be showcased alongside cutting-edge robotics from MSD Sales and CMES Robotics. Live demonstrations will highlight advanced technologies including automated kitting, piece picking, and feeding systems, all seamlessly paired with PAC’s high-performance automatic baggers. These systems include the latest model capable of packaging with either paper or poly materials, representing complete, efficient solutions for order fulfillment packaging.

“PAC Machinery’s strategic collaborations with MSD and CMES don’t just showcase automation, we’re demonstrating the future of packaging,” said Greg Berguig, President of PAC Machinery. “Together, we’re integrating smart robotics with our proven bagging systems to deliver solutions that redefine efficiency and flexibility on the packaging line.”

An exhibit featuring PAC Machinery’s Rollbag® R785 Automatic Bagger with a thermal transfer printer for on-the-bag printing will be integrated with the Kitamatic™ part management system for direct bag encoding and advanced robotic kitting. The Kitamatic™ system integrates circular flex feeding with vision-guided robotics and one-of-a-kind, user-friendly software, making it easy to perform simultaneous multi-part kit building. Unlike traditional bowl feeders, it handles a wide variety of unique parts with ease, especially during rapid and frequent changeovers.

"We’re very excited to strengthen our partnership with PAC Machinery," said Mike Dahl, President of MSD Sales. "Together, we’re bringing cutting-edge feeding automation to the forefront. We look forward to combining our strengths to expand market reach and introduce these powerful technologies to the PACK EXPO audience."

The second collaboration features the new Rollbag® R3200 Paper Bagging System, which supports both paper and poly packaging. This machine will be integrated with CMES Robotics’ AI-powered piece picking and packing technology. The combined system addresses the growing need for sustainable, high-throughput automation by reducing manual labor and increasing operational efficiency in order fulfillment lines.

These innovative systems demonstrate PAC Machinery’s commitment to providing powerful tools that enhance productivity, accuracy, and sustainability across modern packaging operations.

PAC Machinery’s dynamic and crowd-drawing exhibit at booth W-2344 will also feature several other packaging solutions and a team of technical experts available to discuss the right automation path for your business. This year, PAC Machinery is proud to be recognized as a 30-Year PMMI Member Legacy Exhibitor, celebrating three decades of continuous innovation and participation in the packaging industry’s premier event.

Learn more about PAC Machinery’s integration-ready equipment:

https://www.pacmachinery.com/blog/pac-machinery-equipment-seamlessly-integrates-with-robotics-automated-packaging-lines/



https://www.pacmachinery.com/event/pack-expo-las-vegas-2025/

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.



PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag produced out of San Rafael, California and Berea, Ohio facilities. PAC Machinery also makes Bags and Material for automated packaging systems from its Milwaukee, WI location.



ABOUT CMES ROBOTICS

CMES Robotics (www.cmesrobotics.com) is a leader in AI-driven robotic automation, delivering intelligent piece picking, depalletizing, and packaging solutions for warehouses and fulfillment centers. From global enterprises and 3PLs to e-commerce retailers, CMES Robotics helps transform operations with systems that improve efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability. Our AI Piece Picking system (www.piecepicking.com) identifies and grips the right item regardless of shape, size, or storage method, integrating seamlessly with bagging and packaging equipment as needed for a direct pick-to-pack process. Our solutions boost productivity through automation, reduce errors with precise picking, and adapt to a wide range of product types and workflows. By reducing manual handling, we help lower labor costs, improve throughput, and create a safer, more efficient work environment.



CMES Robotics operates from offices in Bensenville, Illinois, and Seattle, Washington, and works with customers worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and a proven track record, CMES Robotics delivers the ideal solution for high-mix, high-volume fulfillment operations seeking next-level automation

ABOUT MSD SALES

For more than 20 years, MSD Sales Inc. has provided a broad range of high-quality industrial equipment such as CNC machines and robotic automation.

Featured at the exhibit is their Kitamatic™ - A robotic arm bundled with flex feeding technology and one of a kind software making it a safe and affordable automation solution. Unlike traditional bowl feeding, this solution is perfect for a hassle-free way of automating a very large mix of unique parts!

