DP World Earns Gold Seal for Emissions Transparency in Brazil, Marking Second Consecutive Year

SANTOS, Brazil, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has been awarded the Gold Seal from the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program for the second year running, recognizing the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The GHG Protocol is the world’s most widely used standard for measuring and managing GHG emissions. In Brazil, the program is coordinated by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) and recognizes companies at three levels — Bronze, Silver, and Gold — based on the scope, completeness, and public disclosure of their annual emissions inventory.

Gold Seal status, the highest distinction, is awarded to organizations that measure and report all direct and indirect emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) in full compliance with the protocol’s methodology. Last year, DP World earned the Gold Seal for the first time, recognizing its comprehensive emissions inventory and leadership in sustainable port operations.

The results of the 2025 cycle were announced on August 5 during an event in São Paulo.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “Receiving the Gold Seal for the second year in a row is a testament to our team’s consistent efforts to embed sustainability into every aspect of our operations. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to measurable climate action, investment in innovation, and our responsibility to advance sustainable practices in the Brazilian port sector.”

DP World has advanced several initiatives in Brazil as part of its broader decarbonization strategy and to reduce waste. Recent steps include switching all light vehicles at the terminal to ethanol fuel – a move expected to reduce annual emissions by over 260 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent – and investing approximately R$80 million to electrify 22 rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, eliminating more than 1,000 metric tons of CO₂ as of June 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The company has also expanded its pioneering “Aterro Zero” Project, launched in 2022, which made DP World in Brazil the nation’s first port terminal to send zero waste to landfill. By converting non-recyclable materials such as cellulose, yard sweepings, restroom paper, and organic waste into fuel for cement kilns, the terminal repurposed more than 1,800 metric tons of waste in 2024 alone, supporting a circular economy aligned with Brazil’s National Solid Waste Policy.

Together, these initiatives strengthen DP World’s role as a benchmark for sustainable port operations, advancing the company’s global ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. By pairing measurable climate action with innovation and operational efficiency, DP World is helping to set a new standard for responsible trade in Brazil and beyond.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

