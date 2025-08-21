Cimplifi Earns Prestigious Relativity Security Best Practices Competency, Cementing Its Role as a Premier Relativity Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it has earned the Relativity Security Best Practices competency, joining an elite group of partners recognized for their commitment to security excellence and client data protection across the Relativity ecosystem. This achievement is part of Relativity’s customer excellence competency track, which honors partners who consistently deliver superior client outcomes through best-in-class practices across the RelativityOne platform.

This recognition underscores the unmatched expertise in RelativityOne, where Cimplifi has long been a trusted migration partner and a pioneer in deploying Relativity aiR. The company’s deep technical acumen and strategic guidance have helped clients navigate complex data challenges with precision and confidence. In addition to the Security Best Practices competency, Cimplifi has also earned the Contracts and RelativityOne Data Migration competencies, further validating its leadership across critical areas of legal technology.

“Our team has always prioritized security, scalability, and innovation in every RelativityOne deployment,” said Ari Perlstein, chief technology officer at Cimplifi. “Earning the Security Best Practices competency reflects our commitment to protecting client data and delivering solutions that meet the highest standards of compliance and performance.”

To achieve this competency, Cimplifi demonstrated mastery of RelativityOne’s security protocols, including proactive threat monitoring, user access controls, and adherence to industry-leading compliance frameworks. The company also collaborated with Relativity to refine best practices around privileged user management and SSO adoption, helping shape the future of secure cloud-based legal workflows.

The journey to this milestone has been marked by continuous innovation, including early adoption of Relativity’s suite of aiR products—a generative AI-powered solution that accelerates and automates critical tasks across various stages of eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance. As a top-tier migration partner, Cimplifi has also led numerous successful transitions to RelativityOne, ensuring seamless onboarding and long-term client success.

For more information about Cimplifi and its work within the legal technology sector, visit https://www.relativity.com/partners/cimplifi.

About Cimplifi™

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms, legal departments, and the public sector. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a System One company. Learn more at www.cimplifi.com.