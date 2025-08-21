Nashville Business Journal Ranks Monogram Health as The Fastest Growing Company in 2025

Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions, announced its No. 1 ranking as the Fastest Growing Company in the Nashville Metro Area by the Nashville Business Journal. This ranking comes on the heels of Monogram Health’s recently revealed ranking as the 7th Fastest Growing Company in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

“Achieving profitable growth as a value-based company in a little over six years further underscores not only Monogram’s potential, but the critical need of personalized, in-home, multi-specialty treatment across the United States for patients suffering from multiple chronic conditions,” said Michael Uchrin, Co-Founder and CEO of Monogram Health.

Through their own research and public nominations, The Nashville Business Journal compiled its list of 2025 winners through a weighted one-year and three-year revenue growth rate. Using revenue numbers between 2021 and 2024, Monogram Health achieved 45.5% growth in one year and more than 14,933% growth over three years. With more than $3 billion in revenue in 2024, Monogram Health continues to profitably scale, with an anticipated revenue for 2025 of $5 billion.

“Monogram’s growth is directly tied to the high standard of personalized treatment and care that we provide patients daily. In fact, in just one year, we have seen a 98% growth in enrolled patients and a 21.8% reduction in hospital readmissions,” said Dr. Shaminder Gupta, Chief Medical Officer at Monogram Health. “Our positive financial results correlate to our positive patient outcomes, as there is no other value-based healthcare company in the U.S. that is treating the whole patient, not just the disease, but all chronic conditions that are present.”

In addition to being listed as the Fastest Growing Company in the region and state, Inc. Magazine recently ranked Monogram Health as the No. 2 Fastest Growing Company in healthcare. Among the top 10 fastest growing companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000, only three healthcare companies currently hold this distinction, and all three provide some form of home-based service. Based on its unique business model and increasing market demand, Monogram Health remains well poised to retain its Fastest Growing Company accolade for years to come.

“I’m incredibly proud of our Monogram team,” said Senator Bill Frist, MD, Board Chair at Monogram Health. “Since day one, our growth has come from staying true to one simple principle: always put patients’ needs at the heart of what we do.”

To view the full list of 2025 Nashville Business Journal honorees, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/nashville/news/2025/08/12/2025-fastest-growing-top-5.html

To learn more about Monogram Health’s approach to care, visit: https://www.monogramhealth.com/patients-caregivers/

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for the most complex of patients who have multiple chronic conditions. Monogram Health takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, treating not only a disease, but all chronic conditions that are present - such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.

Monogram Health employs a robust clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines including nephrology, cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative care to diagnose and treat health issues; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.

Monogram Health’s personalized and innovative treatment model is proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout 36 states, and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.

