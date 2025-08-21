ibex Sponsors the 2025 Creighton Farms Invitational to Benefit Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and PKU Hope Foundation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Creighton Farms Invitational on August 24-25 at Creighton Farms in Aldie, Va. The Creighton Farms Invitational is an annual event that benefits the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and the PKU Hope Foundation.

“ibex is a proud sponsor of this amazing event each year to help drive awareness of PKU and support for the treatment and prevention of childhood illnesses,” said Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of ibex. “The Nicklaus family, the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and the PKU Hope Foundation have helped countless children and families around the world access the best pediatric healthcare available. It is an absolute honor for the ibex family to be part of those efforts to make a difference in the lives of so many children.”

Jack and Barbara Nicklaus established the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in 2004 to provide families access to world-class pediatric health care. Collaborating with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and pediatric hospitals across the country, the Foundation has made a tremendous impact by supporting innovative programs focused on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of childhood illnesses.

The PKU Hope Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those with PKU (Phenylketonuria), a rare genetic disorder, by fostering community, influencing and supporting research for PKU treatment therapies, reducing the burden of managing the PKU diet and advocating for the community.

ibex supports local communities and causes through ibex Cares, its global philanthropic program. ibex Cares has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities and disaster relief across its global footprint, which includes the U.S. APAC, LATAM and the Caribbean.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4612c08-1ffc-4a11-9d48-b6fc0cb11612