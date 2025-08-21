Micropolis Announces Expansion into Egypt and North Africa Through Exclusive Distribution Agreement with AERXIO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”) and AI-driven security solutions, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with AERXIO FZ-LLC, a UAE-based technology solutions provider, who will act as sole distributor of Micropolis's advanced UGVs and related technologies across Egypt and North Africa.

AERXIO has developed and maintains key strategic relationships with companies across Egypt and the North African region. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Micropolis's international expansion strategy, bringing autonomous police patrols, surveillance platforms, and AI-driven robotics solutions to additional high-growth, regional markets through local, strategic partnerships.

"This partnership opens significant opportunities for us to attract new customers in attractive markets with a growing demand for advanced security infrastructure solutions," said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Micropolis. "Both Egypt, and the broader African continent, represent areas where our autonomous solutions can address critical security challenges including border protection initiatives."

The agreement grants AERXIO exclusive distribution rights to Micropolis's flagship platform, The Patrol, engineered for open-road and desert operations with speeds up to 50km/h, 15-hour runtime, rapid charging capabilities, and Microspot AI technology optimized for law enforcement and security applications.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

