TuneIn Announces Comprehensive Division 1 College Football Coverage for the 2025–2026 Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today comprehensive coverage of the 2025-2026 NCAA College Football Season. Kicking off on Aug. 23, TuneIn Premium listeners can access live game coverage from over 100 Division 1 NCAA programs, including 22 teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 College Football Poll.



TuneIn offers in-depth college football coverage through partnerships with Learfield, Playfly Sports, JMI Sports and Van Wagner, as well as through several schools directly. Backed by its extensive partner network, TuneIn Premium delivers the most comprehensive lineup of local game-day broadcasts and weekly coaches’ shows.



“This season is setting the stage for some really big matchups as the top teams battle for a spot in the playoffs,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. “Fans can catch all the action through TuneIn Premium with live play-by-play coverage from more than 100 Division 1 programs. And with unmatched access to local and national sports talk shows, TuneIn Premium is the destination for college football coverage.”

In addition to coverage of all the top conferences, TuneIn is home to Big 12 Radio, offering fans in-depth game day coverage of the Conference. The station’s lineup includes Big 12 Today, a weekday morning show featuring expert analysis of all Big 12 sports, plus interviews with coaches, student-athletes, alumni and conference insiders.

TuneIn Premium features the most in-depth sports coverage of any live-streaming audio service. Its sports lineup consists of live coverage of the biggest sporting events, from hockey and racing to college football and more, as well as access to live sports content from ESPN Radio.



TuneIn is available on more than 200 connected devices to allow listeners to easily access their favorite content from almost anywhere. To learn more about TuneIn and its full coverage of the 2025-2026 college football season, visit https://listen.tunein.com/cfbsocial .



