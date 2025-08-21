Conifers.ai Named in AI SOC Agents Category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI and Cybersecurity, 2025

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifers.ai , the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), announced today that it has been named as a Sample Vendor in the AI SOC agents category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI and Cybersecurity, 2025.1 Recognizing that generative AI is accelerating innovation, Gartner stated that: “This Hype Cycle enables CISOs to use AI innovations to enhance cybersecurity programs and more effectively support AI initiatives with strong security guidance.”

In our opinion, the use of agentic AI in SOCs was an area of focus for analysts in creating the first AI and Cybersecurity Hype Cycle. SOC teams face continuous pressure from escalating cyber threats, soaring alert volumes and a shortage of skilled analysts, and these challenges are only magnified as attackers adopt AI to increase speed and sophistication.

Gartner states: “Although still an emerging and mostly unproven technology, AI SOC agent tools promise security operations leaders an opportunity to augment their workforce across a wide range of activities performed by various roles. Effective augmentation can lead to reduction in time required to perform certain tasks, such as managing false positives. It can also lead to other program benefits, such as reducing skill sets required to perform activities, reducing errors and increasing the overall performance of SOC operations.”

Conifers solves the challenges faced by SOC teams, using patent-pending agentic AI technology to deliver deep, contextual, end-to-end investigations for multi-tier incidents. Its CognitiveSOC™ platform cuts resolution times by up to 87% while enabling enterprises and MSSPs to scale efficiently, improve accuracy and reduce risk.

“Security teams have been forced to make an impossible choice between speed and accuracy in the face of overwhelming alerts and increasingly sophisticated, AI-powered threats,” said Tom Findling, CEO and co-founder of Conifers. “CognitiveSOC eliminates that compromise, enabling faster, more accurate investigations for even the most complex incidents. By combining agentic AI with an organization’s institutional knowledge, we empower teams to work smarter, respond more quickly, and ultimately reduce risk in ways that were never possible with traditional tools.”

About Conifers.ai

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy and trust. Led by seasoned cybersecurity leaders and backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital and others, the company brings deep industry knowledge and innovation to an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Learn more at www.conifers.ai .

