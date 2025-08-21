Lone Wolf Technologies Launches Foundation Dashboard Transforming Business Intelligence for Real Estate Agents

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), North America's leading provider of residential real estate software, today unveiled Foundation Dashboard, a transformative upgrade that redefines the agent homepage experience. Designed to provide real estate agents with instant access to performance metrics, pipeline activity, and goal progress, the dashboard consolidates critical data into a single, customizable view—eliminating the need for spreadsheets and multiple tools.

For years, real estate professionals have struggled with fragmented data sources, making it difficult to track performance and identify opportunities. Foundation Dashboard solves this by artfully displaying key data from Lone Wolf Foundation to deliver a unified business overview. With drag-and-drop widgets, agents can track KPIs like commission estimates, pipeline status, and goal progress in real time, empowering them to make informed decisions and prioritize their daily activities with ease.

“Foundation Dashboard is a dynamic, personalized view for real estate agents, providing them with the tailored clarity and insights they need to thrive in today’s competitive market,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “By eliminating the fragmentation of multiple tools, we’re empowering agents to focus on what matters most serving their clients and growing their business.”

Key features of Foundation Dashboard include:

Real-time performance tracking

Customizable goal management for volume and units

Estimated commission calculations

Drag-and-drop widget configuration

Integrated access to Lone Wolf and partner tools



And this is just the beginning. Later this year, Lone Wolf will introduce predictive AI capabilities and a Broker Dashboard, further enhancing business intelligence and decision-making for real estate professionals. The Foundation Dashboard is now available to all agents with active Lone Wolf Foundation accounts at no additional cost.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, Inc. is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, teams, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from leads to contacts to transactions to back office to analytics- all in one place. Lone Wolf's head office is in Dallas, TX.

Media Contact:

Dru Peters, Sr. Director, Product & Brand Marketing

dpeters@lwolf.com

954-707-1934