Dementia Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 33.54 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Breakthrough Therapies and Growing Patient Awareness – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dementia Treatment Market Size & Growth Outlook

According to SNS Insider, the global Dementia Treatment Market was valued at USD 17.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 33.54 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.80% from 2024–2032. The U.S. Dementia Treatment Market accounted for USD 5.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to almost double to USD 10.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.77%. This growth is being accelerated by an aging global population, increased clinical adoption of novel Alzheimer’s therapies, and government-backed awareness initiatives.





Dementia Treatment Market Overview

Dementia encompasses multiple cognitive disorders, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most prevalent. Growing prevalence, improved diagnostic capabilities, and a strong pipeline of disease-modifying drugs are shaping the treatment landscape. In the U.S., the FDA’s accelerated approvals for innovative therapies have further boosted investments, while European and Asia-Pacific countries are intensifying efforts through national dementia strategies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Dementia Treatment Market Report Scope

Segment Analysis

Alzheimer's Disease Dementia Segment Dominated the Market, By Indication

The Alzheimer's disease dementia segment held the largest share of the 2023 dementia treatment market, and accounted for 60.14% market share because Alzheimer's disease is more common than other types of dementia. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia worldwide, accounting for 60–80% of dementia cases, which is why it is the first target of dementia diagnosis, research, and treatment, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Ample money for the development of drugs, strong pipelines for clinical trials, and increased public awareness campaigns all favor the segment.

Cholinesterase Inhibitors Segment Dominated the Market by Drug Class

The cholinesterase inhibitors segment dominated the dementia treatment market with a 45.19% in 2023, as it has been the first-line pharmacological treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and for other types of dementia for an extended period of time. These drugs (donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine), clinically proven to enhance cognitive performance and delay symptomatic progression in mild to moderate cases. As they have been in use for many years with well-established efficacy and safety profiles and are included in treatment guidelines across the globe, continuing demand is guaranteed.

Dementia Treatment Market Segmentation

By Indication

Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Lewy Body Dementia

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Parkinson's Disease Dementia

Others

By Drug Class

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonist

MAO Inhibitors

Combination Drug

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Transdermal Patch

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

The Dementia Treatment Market in North America is the largest, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period

North America led the dementia treatment market with a 38.12% market share in 2023, owing to better healthcare services, high diagnosis rates, and research and development in this region. The number of Americans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s was over 6.9 million in 2024, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Solid government financing, large pharmaceutical sectors, and the advent of innovative treatments also help keep the region firmly at the forefront of this market.

The fastest growth in the Asia region during the projection period is anticipated to occur with an 8.27% CAGR over the forecast period as a result of growing aging populations, higher awareness of dementia, and wider accessibility of health care. The Netherlands and China are bang for the time being, witnessing fast demographic transitions with a rising fraction of elderly inclined to lose. Public health initiatives and investments in neurological research are also speeding up the adoption of early diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, growth in the middle class and increasing healthcare costs in emerging economies are anticipated to promote the market in the region.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

Patient Journey & Care Pathway Mapping

Helps identify key intervention points and optimize treatment strategies based on real-world patient progression patterns.

Therapy Pipeline Feasibility & Competitive Readiness Index

Enables the client to gauge upcoming competition and assess the commercial viability of emerging dementia therapies.

Regional Reimbursement & Policy Landscape Matrix

Guides market entry and pricing strategies by mapping region-specific reimbursement frameworks and regulatory policies.

Clinical Trials Heat Map & Success Probability Analysis

Prioritizes investment and partnership decisions by identifying high-potential clinical programs and geographic trial hotspots.

Adoption Barriers & Behavioral Economics in Treatment Uptake

Uncovers psychological and systemic factors hindering adoption, helping refine patient engagement and awareness campaigns.

Digital Health & AI Intervention Tracker

Tracks innovative AI-enabled and digital solutions, allowing the client to leverage new tech-driven opportunities for dementia management.

Stakeholder Sentiment Analysis

Captures opinions from physicians, caregivers, and payers to shape positioning, messaging, and stakeholder engagement strategies.

