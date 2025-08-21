Unstoppable Domains and Copernic Space Launch .lunar: The First Domain Extension to Literally Reach for the Moon

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for Web3 domains, and Copernic Space, the premiere Web3-native marketplace for real-world space assets, today announced the launch of .lunar, a groundbreaking onchain top-level domain (TLD) designed for innovators across space, crypto, and DePIN technologies. In a historic first, a curated group of .lunar domain badges will be sent as graphics within a commercial moon mission (currently scheduled for 2026). The domain badges will be authenticated and tokenized as Real World Space Assets by Copernic Space, providing provable ownership of their domain badge on the lunar surface.

The launch comes at a time when the space economy is accelerating rapidly. More than 10,000 active space assets are in orbit today, a figure set to triple within five years. Already valued at more than $600 billion, the market is expected to surge past $1.8 trillion in the next decade, with the payload segment projected to exceed $75 billion by 2030 and satellite imagery forecast to hit $508 billion by 2027.

“.lunar is about more than naming. It’s about identity in the next frontier,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains. “As humanity builds in space, blockchain, and AI, our digital identities should be as bold and forward-looking as the innovations they represent. With Copernic Space, we’re making history by literally taking Web3 domains where they’ve never gone before: into space.”

Copernic Space, founded by Grant Blaisdell and Eva Blaisdell, known as Lady Rocket, created the world’s first tokenized real-world space assets, and its Moon Mission I was a sold-out, blockchain-fueled lunar payload that featured over 2,000 digital assets of companies and individuals around the world. on. The platform works with leading space companies and commercial players, creating a new marketplace for everything from payload capacity to in-orbit computation.

“The new space economy is about inclusion, ownership, and participation,” said Lady Rocket, Co-Founder of Copernic Space. “With .lunar, we’re giving everyone a chance to claim a name that’s not just on the internet. It’s part of the space economy. Sending domains into space and turning them into Real-World Space Assets is a declaration that ownership in space belongs to all of us.”

A Domain for Builders and Dreamers

Short, high-energy, and future-facing, .lunar domains are designed for projects that move fast whether in code, culture, or space. Like all Unstoppable TLDs, .lunar domains come with built-in onchain utility. From launch.lunar to power.lunar and capsule.lunar, the domain has value in and out of the space industry.

Making Space History

Access to become a part of the inaugural batch of .lunar domains heading to the Moon on a future mission will be revealed at launch. These domains will join Copernic Space’s growing ecosystem, which already includes partnerships with companies like Axiom Space, Orbits Edge, CUDO Compute, and Exos Aerospace.

“This is the first naming layer you can actually see from space,” added Carter. “It’s a powerful symbol of where the internet and humanity is headed.”



This is just the beginning. Unstoppable Domains and Copernic Space will soon introduce additional space-related domain extensions, each linked to real space assets and missions that push the boundaries of participation in the space economy.

Availability

.lunar domains are available now at https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/rocket/ . No renewals, fully owned, and ready for lift-off.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About Copernic Space

Founded in 2020, Copernic Space is a decentralized marketplace and launchpad for space assets and ventures, enabling individuals, companies, and institutions to access, trade, and finance space-related assets through blockchain and tokenization. With roots in three generations of space experience and over a decade in blockchain, Copernic Space is building the economic infrastructure for the new space economy.

