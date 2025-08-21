Beyond Babyproofing: Aqua-Tots Equips Parents to Prepare Caregivers for Water Safety

Mesa, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, highlights the importance of Baby Safety Month, centering attention on the crucial need for water safety education for babysitters and caregivers.





Aqua-Tots experts urge parents to remember water safety risks exist in many places, both inside and outside the home. Water is present in every home environment, making caregiver preparedness a year-round priority.





87% percent of drowning fatalities happen in home pools or hot tubs for children younger than 5. Most take place in pools owned by family or friends, according to Stop Drowning Now.



According to Stop Drowning Now, 87% percent of drowning fatalities happen in home pools or hot tubs for children five and under, mostly taking place in pools owned by family or friends. It is important for parents to remember that water safety risks exist both inside and outside the home. From bathtubs and cleaning buckets to pet bowls and backyard pools, water is present in every home environment, making caregiver preparedness a year-round priority.

“As parents, we all want to enjoy a night out or a weekend trip, knowing our children are safe. That includes water safety,” said Lindsay Thayer, Aqua-Tots franchise owner and mom of four. “By teaching babysitters how to remove water safety risks and add barriers, parents can have peace of mind, knowing that their home is that much safer for their children while they are away.”

Aqua-Tots has released easy-to-use water safety resources designed for parents to share with anyone caring for their children:

Caregiver’ s Guide to Water Safety –A downloadable, printable checklist covering essential home and water safety steps, from securing pool access to removing standing water hazards. Access Aqua-Tots’ free water safety video and Caregiver’s Guide here: aqua-tots.com/ultimate-water-safety-checklist-babysitters





–A downloadable, printable checklist covering essential home and water safety steps, from securing pool access to removing standing water hazards. Instructional Water Safety Video–A short, engaging training video for babysitters and caregivers that teaches active supervision, hazard removal, and emergency response. The video includes the story of Jasper Ray, a toddler who tragically drowned while in a sitter’s care, illustrating the life-and-death importance of water safety. Access Aqua-Tots' Instructional Water Safety Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRzQla_Ni34

Parents are encouraged to send the water safety video to their babysitters to watch before arriving or to view the video together. They should also place the Caregiver’s Guide to Water Safety in a visible location, such as the kitchen counter, refrigerator, or entryway, and review it with every caregiver before leaving.

“Water safety is a shared responsibility,” Thayer said. “At Aqua-Tots, we give families the instruction, lessons and resources they need to feel confident, and that knowledge extends to every caregiver who watches their children. When parents, caregivers and Aqua-Tots team members work together, we can create safer environments for children in every setting, from bath time to backyard play to the neighborhood pool.”

Aqua-Tots Swim School has been the worldwide leader in water safety education for more than 30 years, offering eight levels of instruction for kids four months to 12 years old. With flexible schedules, expert instructors and a proven curriculum, Aqua-Tots helps children develop confidence and essential water safety skills. Parents should enroll their child in year-round lessons to ensure they are always prepared for water safety.

For more information on water safety or to enroll in swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com or use the Location Finder to find an Aqua-Tots Swim School near you.

