Conductive Textiles Market is Projected with A Value of USD 6.84 billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Healthcare Applications | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductive Textiles Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Conductive Textiles Market Size was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.26% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.





Get Free Sample Report of the Conductive Textiles Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8253

Conductive Textiles Gaining Traction with Rising Adoption Across Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, And Wearable Technologies, Fueled by Innovation and Government Support

The conductive textiles industry is witnessing strong growth as adoption expands across defense, healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. These fabrics, enhanced with conductive fibers, enable advanced applications such as electromagnetic shielding, wearable biosensors, and smart interiors. Recent U.S. Department of Defense investments highlight their role in soldier safety, while FDA approvals validate healthcare integration. Automotive leaders like BMW and Tesla are testing conductive fabrics, and sportswear brands are embedding them for biofeedback monitoring. With government funding and technological advancements, conductive textiles are moving into mainstream applications globally.

The U.S. leads as the dominant country within North America’s conductive textiles market with a market size of USD 725.38 million and is projected to reach a value of USD 1813.17 million by 2032 with a market share of around 78%.

The US Conductive Textiles Market is growing rapidly due to strong defense spending, healthcare digitalization, and consumer demand for wearable devices. The U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research Center has been investing in e-textile uniforms, while healthcare providers are using conductive fabrics for remote patient monitoring systems, fueling adoption nationwide.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Toray Industries Inc.

3M Company

Bekaert

Seiren Co. Ltd.

Shieldex (Statex Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH)

Kolon Industries Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Eeonyx Corporation

Swift Textile Metallizing LLC.

Conductive Textiles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.71 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.84 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.26% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

By Product, the Woven Textiles dominated the Conductive Textiles Market in 2024, with a 41.8% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the superior durability, conductivity, and adaptability of woven conductive textiles, making them essential for aerospace, defense, and healthcare applications. Their structural integrity ensures reliability in EMI shielding and medical devices, while companies like Bekaert and Toray Industries have scaled production to meet rising demand. Compared with knitted and non-woven options, woven fabrics maintain strength and performance in high-stress environments, providing a decisive edge across industries seeking consistency, safety, and functional longevity.

By End-Use, the Military and Defense Segment dominated the Conductive Textiles Market in 2024, with a 30.8% Market Share.

The dominance is due to extensive government investments, particularly by the U.S. Department of Defense and NATO, in conductive textiles for soldier protection and battlefield efficiency. Uniforms with integrated sensors enable health monitoring, while shielding fabrics safeguard sensitive electronics. Programs like the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Combat Uniform highlight large-scale deployment. Although healthcare, sports, and consumer applications are expanding, defense remains the largest contributor due to high-volume procurement, stringent technical demands, and ongoing modernization initiatives ensuring long-term reliance on these advanced fabrics.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/8253

Conductive Textiles Market Segmentation

By Fabric

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

Others

By Product

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Others

By End Use

Aviation

Automotive

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region, North America dominated the Conductive Textiles Market in 2024, Holding A 34.2% Market Share.

The dominance is due to strong defense contracts, advanced healthcare systems, and the presence of global textile innovators in the region. Initiatives such as the U.S. Army’s Soldier Protection System utilize e-textiles for enhanced battlefield monitoring, while companies like DuPont and Textronics drive advancements in medical and wearable technologies. Backed by consistent government R&D support and rapid adoption across multiple industries, North America continues to lead in technological breakthroughs, securing its position as the hub of conductive textile innovation and commercialization.

Buy the Full Conductive Textiles Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8253

USPs of the Conductive Textiles Market

Patent Filing Trends in Conductive Textiles Innovations – Helps clients track IP development and identify areas of opportunity or saturation.

Import-Export Volume of Conductive Fibers by Region – Provides visibility into global trade shifts and potential sourcing opportunities.

Defense Budget Allocation Toward Smart Fabrics in 2023 – Enables clients to forecast demand in the lucrative defense sector.

Healthcare Wearables Penetration Using Conductive Textiles – Assists in evaluating potential adoption in medical monitoring.

Share of Automotive OEMs Using Conductive Interiors – Supports opportunity mapping in the EV and luxury car sectors.

Sportswear Brands Integrating Biofeedback Textiles – Shows adoption in fitness technology and potential partnerships.

Regulatory Approvals for Conductive Medical Devices (2022–2024) – Provides validation of commercial use cases.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, DuPont launched a new conductive textile line focused on healthcare wearables with improved biocompatibility.

Access Complete Report Details of Conductive Textiles Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/conductive-textiles-market-8253

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.