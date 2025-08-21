Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

DÜSSELDORF, 21 August 2025 – At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of CLIQ Digital AG held today in Düsseldorf, all resolutions bar one were duly passed. The full text of each resolution was included in the Invitation to the 2025 AGM to shareholders, announced on 14 July 2025, which together with the full voting results are available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events#investors-news_events-agm.

Shareholders representing 45% of the total issued share capital and 50% of the total voting share capital (i.e. issued share capital minus treasury shares) attended the AGM.

The following agenda items were approved by more than 94% of the attending voting share capital:

Resolution Votes For In % 2. Allocation of income 2,798,742 98.30% 3. Discharge of Management Board 2,641,734 96.86% 4. Discharge of Supervisory Board 2,742,330 97.01% 5. Election of Auditor 2,773,671 97.40% 6. Re-election of Supervisory Board >2,737,519 >96.26% 8. Renewal of authorisation to repurchase and use treasury shares 2,702,084 94.91%

The AGM did not resolve agenda item 7, which related to a public partial share repurchase offer and a capital reduction by way of redemption of the repurchased shares.

Dividend

The AGM resolved to distribute an ordinary dividend (agenda item 2) of €0.04 per share for fiscal year 2024 and the dividend calendar is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: Friday 22 August 2025

Record date: Monday 25 August 2025

Payment date: Tuesday 26 August 2025.





The remaining available retained earnings of CLIQ Digital AG, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

Management Board statement

“On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support,” said Luc Voncken, CEO of CLIQ Digital AG.

Contact

Investor Relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659





Financial calendar

Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings call Thursday 6 November 2025





About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

The Group operated in 40 countries and employed 109 staff from 28 different nationalities as at 30 June 2025. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.