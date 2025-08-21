ONEflight International Launches Global BAJ Product with Exclusive Jet Club Offer

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, the fastest-growing leader in private aviation, proudly announces its global expansion with the launch of its Global BAJ (Book A Jet) product and an exclusive Global Jet Club membership. While international private aviation travel has grown just 0.3% year over year, ONEflight continues to redefine industry benchmarks—celebrating an impressive 60% year-over-year growth through its innovative marketplace membership model.

The new Global BAJ platform introduces the first truly international private jet membership program designed for global travelers. This next-generation technology connects members seamlessly to a worldwide network of aircraft, delivering unmatched access, value, and convenience across continents. Members can now book private flights to and from virtually any major city in the world in a matter of minutes.

“Our expansion into international markets represents more than just growth—it’s about transforming the way people experience private aviation on a global scale,” said Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight International. “By leveraging our advanced BAJ technology and unmatched service network, we’re creating a marketplace that provides members the freedom, flexibility, and value they’ve always wanted in international travel.”

Exclusive Global Jet Club Offer

To celebrate this milestone, ONEflight is launching an exclusive membership program tailored to international travelers. With a $250,000 initial deposit, members gain unlimited access to the Global BAJ platform with no additional international fees whatsoever. In addition, every new Global Jet Club member will receive two one-way flights from the U.S. to Europe for only $40,000 per leg—a significant value unmatched in the market.

Unparalleled Benefits for Members

Global Reach – Access to thousands of vetted aircraft across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond.

– Access to thousands of vetted aircraft across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Transparent Pricing – Real-time availability with clear, upfront pricing on every booking.

– Real-time availability with clear, upfront pricing on every booking. Streamlined Technology – ONEflight’s award-winning BAJ platform allows for bookings in under a minute.

– ONEflight’s award-winning BAJ platform allows for bookings in under a minute. Seamless Service – Dedicated member support ensures every trip is executed flawlessly from booking to landing.

– Dedicated member support ensures every trip is executed flawlessly from booking to landing. Two Transatlantic One-Way Flights at just $40,000 per leg

at just $40,000 per leg Zero International Fees – seamless flying across borders with no added surcharges

– seamless flying across borders with no added surcharges Preferred Pricing on worldwide routes spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas

on worldwide routes spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas Tailored Concierge Services ensuring flawless travel experiences anywhere in the world

Redefining the Private Aviation Market

Industry data shows that despite modest international growth in private aviation, ONEflight has consistently outpaced competitors by offering a transparent, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution for private flyers. The company’s unique marketplace approach eliminates many of the inefficiencies and hidden costs traditionally associated with private jet travel.

Looking Ahead

With its global expansion now underway, ONEflight International plans to continue investing in both technology and infrastructure, ensuring members receive world-class service no matter where their travels take them. The Global BAJ product represents a major step forward in making private aviation not only more accessible but also more efficient for the next generation of international travelers.

For more information about the Global BAJ product or to become a Global Jet Club member, visit www.ONEflight.net.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dave Rajyagor – VP of Strategic Initiatives

ONEflight International

Email: DaveRajyagor@oneflight.net

Phone: (800) 990-5387

Website: www.oneflight.net