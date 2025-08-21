Tulsa Life Flight and MediFlight of Oklahoma Now Carry Lifesaving Whole Blood Onboard Their Air Ambulances

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulsa Life Flight, based in Pryor and Okmulgee, and MediFlight of Oklahoma, based in Stillwater, are proud to announce they are the first emergency air medical programs in the state to carry whole blood onboard every air medical transport. Having whole blood aboard their helicopters, which can be administered at a trauma scene and in flight, allows their industry-leading clinicians to provide additional lifesaving care when every minute counts. Both programs are part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider.

“Blood administration is crucial in stabilizing a critical trauma patient who has suffered massive blood loss, and whole blood contains the necessary components for clotting and oxygenation, increasing the patient's chances of survival,” said Air Methods Area Manager Teresa Snell. “We were the first air medical program in the state, and the first to start carrying packed red blood cells over 40 years ago. We continue to lead the way in providing the best care to our patients by now being the first to carry whole blood.”

Each unit of whole blood provides red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and clotting factors for superior outcomes for patients suffering from trauma or hemorrhagic shock. It is particularly valuable in rural areas where there may be limited access to donated blood. Since Tulsa Life Flight and MediFlight of Oklahoma carry their own blood supply, their clinicians can administer it in-flight while preserving hospital stock. The crews previously carried packed red blood cells and plasma, and are excited to now also carry whole blood which delivers oxygen around the body more effectively.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons found that whole blood transfusions improve the 30-day survival rate of patients suffering from hemorrhagic shock by 60 percent. The earlier patients receive whole blood, the better their outcomes, showing the significance of pre-hospital transfusion. Moderately to severely injured patients, including those with head injuries, particularly benefit from whole blood transfusions.

“When type O whole blood is available from the moment a patient is reached, the chances of survival rise dramatically,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “By equipping Tulsa Life Flight and MediFlight of Oklahoma with this resource, we’re bringing hospital-level care to the scene of injury and giving patients critical minutes they otherwise wouldn’t have. This is lifesaving partnership in action.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, the ability to separate blood into its different components was developed in 1940, and it became more common to administer blood products due, in part, to the improved ability to store them. However, blood components don’t carry oxygen as well as whole blood, and during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the military brought whole blood transfusion back into favor. Doctors found that using warm whole blood allowed trauma patients to recover faster and live longer. Additionally, using universal, low-titer O blood is not only safe in both children and adults, but it also eliminates the time needed to test patients for blood type when every minute counts in an emergency.

All Tulsa Life Flight and MediFlight of Oklahoma clinicians have at least three years of experience in an emergency or intensive care setting before joining a flight crew. They receive ongoing advanced training, and every nurse and paramedic has access to Air Methods Ascend, an in-person and online training program that allows clinicians to perform at the top of their licensure. Thanks to their clinical excellence, a recent independent study found patients flown by Air Methods programs had shorter hospital stays and lower medical bills related to their in-patient treatment.

Air Methods is committed to providing affordable air medical service to all who need it and is in-network with most major health insurance providers. Additionally, their patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance, to ensure affordability. Pre-paid memberships are not needed with any air medical service provider.

