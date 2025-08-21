BTCC Exchange Reports 141% Total Reserve Ratio in August 2025 and Launches Trading Competition Featuring Jaren Jackson Jr. Signed Merch

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has released its August 2025 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, demonstrating a strong 141% total reserve ratio. The report highlights a significant increase from July's 132% ratio, following the launch of a trading competition featuring NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.’s merch and platform enhancements.

Dated August 15, 2025, the comprehensive August PoR report reveals robust reserve ratios across all major cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC): 125%

Ethereum (ETH): 155%

XRP: 142%

Tether (USDT): 140%

USD Coin (USDC): 170%

Cardano (ADA): 121%

These figures demonstrate BTCC's commitment to maintaining substantial over-collateralization, with USDC showing the highest reserve ratio at 170% - the strongest performance since the introduction of monthly PoR reporting.

"We demonstrated outstanding performance with trading volume increasing 68% month-over-month and active traders growing by 35%," said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. "Our 141% total reserve ratio - significantly above the industry standard of 100% - with USDC at 170%, reinforces our commitment to user asset security through regular monthly PoR disclosures."

In a strategic move to expand its global reach, BTCC has signed NBA All-Star and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador , marking the platform's first sports sponsorship. This partnership features an exclusive month-long trading competition with a 500,000 USDT prize pool and signed jerseys from Jackson Jr. Interested parties can visit here for competition details and registration.

BTCC has also launched its News Center , featuring "Deep Dives" and "Quick Updates" that aggregate quality information sources with original content. The center provides 24/7 market updates, comprehensive trend analysis, and project insights to help users identify trading opportunities and make informed trading decisions.

Since launching monthly PoR reporting in April 2025, BTCC has consistently maintained reserves above 100%. The complete August 2025 PoR report and verification instructions are available as part of its commitment to transparency and user asset protection.

