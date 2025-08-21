Flex and Therabody Make Recovery More Attainable with Instant Letters of Medical Necessity

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Therabody, the wellness tech leader behind the Theragun, has joined forces with Flex to bring a smarter, more attainable way for customers to invest in their health. While Therabody has long accepted HSA and FSA payments, this new partnership allows customers to continue to use those funds directly at checkout but now, with the added option of a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) for eligible products.

Through this new partnership, customers with qualifying conditions can now instantly access a LMNs at checkout, unlocking HSA/FSA eligibility for previously non-covered Therabody products including the TheraFace Mask, SmartGoggles and SleepMask.

Customers can continue to use their HSA/FSA funds directly at checkout to purchase eligible Therabody products from percussive devices including the Theragun, compression systems like the JetBoots to the ThermBack LED, a wearable clinically proven to reduce lower back pain. No paperwork or waiting for reimbursement required. It’s simple, secure, and powered by Flex.

“Therabody has set the standard for recovery technology, and we’re proud to make their products more accessible by enabling consumers to shop with their HSA and FSA funds,” said Sam O’Keefe, CEO of Flex.

The launch comes as consumers seek better ways to support their physical and mental well-being without breaking the bank. With over $150B in unused HSA/FSA funds, tapping into those dollars for recovery and wellness tech is a game-changer.

“Our mission has always been to make cutting-edge wellness more accessible,” said Monty Sharma, CEO of Therabody. “Partnering with Flex is a huge step forward in helping more people recover, manage pain and stress, improve sleep, and take better care of their health.”

Flex’s platform handles the hard stuff—automatically verifying product eligibility, ensuring IRS compliance, and offering optional telehealth for LMNs when needed. For Therabody customers, it means a frictionless checkout experience. For wellness brands, it’s a powerful new growth lever.

From chronic pain to post-workout recovery to daily stress relief, Therabody’s products are now easier than ever to access—with Flex making sure every dollar goes further.

About Therabody



Therabody is the wellness technology leader that has reimagined well-being for all since the invention of Theragun in 2008 by Dr. Jason Wersland. The global pioneer in wellness technology created the percussive massage gun category with its flagship device, and has gone on to revolutionize modern health with science-backed solutions designed to help everybody feel, look and perform better. Therabody’s product, services and content ecosystem is at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty and Performance.

Science is the foundation of Therabody’s product development. The company has completed 31 scientific studies with 26 more in progress and has over 75,000 scientific articles supporting efficacy of their product treatments. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live better, longer, healthier lives.

For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending—boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into your existing tech stack and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so your team doesn’t have to.

Learn more at www.withflex.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/093594c5-30cd-4d2c-a90f-487fb583d90b