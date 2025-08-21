BTCS Engages Equity Stock Transfer as Transfer Agent for "Bividend” – the First Blockchain Dividend Payable in Ethereum

SILVER SPRING, Md. and NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, and Equity Stock Transfer, LLC (“EST”), a fully independent SEC registered transfer agent, announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a first-of-its-kind blockchain dividend, or “Bividend”, of $0.05 per share and a one-time loyalty payment of $0.35 per share, both payable in Ethereum (ETH). These distributions mark the first Ethereum-based dividend issued by a public company.

“In 2022, BTCS issued the first ever Bitcoin dividend as a Nasdaq issuer. EST created a framework to make this possible in a compliant, cost-effective, and efficient manner. BTCS is now issuing an Ethereum dividend and using the same secure framework we set in place in 2022. We could not be more delighted to be at the forefront of continued innovation,” said Mohit Bhansali, CEO of EST.

“As a longtime partner of BTCS, I am confident in EST’s ability to support our investors in transferring and safeguarding their shares in book entry,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “Not only will our investors receive a tangible benefit, but they’ll also have the peace of mind knowing their shares won't be lent to short sellers.”

Full details detailing how shareholders can receive the Bividend and loyalty payment are located at bividend.com and disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 18, 2025.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the “Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and ETH accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking) and Builder+ (block building), BTCS offers one of the most sophisticated opportunities for leveraged ETH exposure, driven by scalable revenue generation and a yield-focused ETH accumulation strategy. Discover how BTCS offers operational and financial leveraged exposure to Ethereum through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

About Equity Stock Transfer:

Equity Stock Transfer (“EST”) is a New York City based SEC-registered and bonded full-service transfer agent and registrar formed by securities law professionals for publicly traded and private companies. EST provides a full suite of cap table management tools and offers proxy management, virtual shareholder meetings and online voting as well as various share depository and paying agent services for domestic and international clients. For over 10 years EST has provided unparalleled personal attention and technology for intelligent automation and customer service. For additional information, please contact info@equitystock.com .

