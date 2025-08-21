Silo Pharma’s Alzheimer’s Candidate SPC-14 Featured in Leading Scientific Peer-reviewed Journal

Manuscript featured in leading open-access scientific journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy

SARASOTA, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced the publication of preclinical research for its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) therapeutic, SPC-14, in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, an international open-access peer-reviewed scientific journal known as the major forum for translational research into AD.

The study, titled “Combinatorial targeting of NMDARs and 5-HT4Rs exerts beneficial effects in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease,” details research methods and results indicating that the combined administration of (R,S)-ketamine with prucalopride is a novel multi-modal therapeutic strategy to treat cognitive decline in AD. The Company’s CEO, Eric Weisblum, was a co-author of the study and the project was supported by a sponsored research program from the Company.

“The results of this study showed that the SPC-14 formulation improved cognitive decline by increasing memory retrieval in a fear conditioning model in mice. The conclusion identifies SPC-14 as a promising drug combination for therapeutic use in AD and contributes to advancements in discovering targeted therapies for the treatment of dementia in AD,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.

SPC-14 was developed under a sponsored research agreement with Columbia University. In 2024, Silo entered into an exclusive global license agreement with Columbia University under which it is authorized to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-14.

SPC-14 addresses a vast Alzheimer’s disease treatment market projected to grow to $30.8B in 2033, at 18.8% CAGR.1

About SPC-14

SPC-14 is a novel intranasal therapeutic that targets glutamate receptor NDMAR and serotonin type 4 receptor 5HT4 to treat cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease. In the latest small animal preclinical study, SPC-14 was effective against LH (luteinizing hormone) stress in attenuating learned helplessness, perseverative behavior, and hyponeophagia, a measure of anxiety.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

1 Market.us, Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics Market Value to Reach USD 30.8 Billion by 2033 | Driven by the Advancements in Neurological Research. January 2024.



