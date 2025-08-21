Press Ranger Named Best PR Software by Nerdisa

San Francisco, CA , Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger, a leader in the realm of public relations technology, has been recognized as the best PR software by Nerdisa, a renowned software review blog. This accolade underscores Press Ranger's commitment to revolutionizing the PR industry with its innovative AI-powered solutions. The accolade comes alongside a full review of Press Ranger which can be found here.





In an era where effective communication is paramount, PR software plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between companies and their audiences. Press Ranger excels in this domain by offering tools that streamline the process of pitching journalists, automating press responses, and crafting compelling press releases. This recognition by Nerdisa highlights the impact of Press Ranger's technology in making public relations more accessible and efficient.

Nerdisa, known for its rigorous review process, evaluates software based on real-world testing, user research, and cost transparency. Their reviews are trusted by business owners seeking reliable tools in a crowded market. By naming Press Ranger as the best PR software, Nerdisa affirms the platform's effectiveness and reliability in meeting the needs of modern businesses.

"Being named the best PR software by Nerdisa is a testament to what we're up to," said Steve Beyatte, CEO of Press Ranger. "We are proud to offer a solution that empowers businesses to tell their own stories to the press and we're committed to innovating in a space that has been dormant for so long."

Press Ranger's recognition by Nerdisa not only highlights its technological prowess but also its role in transforming how businesses approach public relations. As companies navigate the complexities of media engagement, having a reliable PR tool is essential for success.

This accolade marks the third award for Press Ranger, after receiving the Best PR Software award from Saas Space and the Best PR Software award from TechCommuters.

About Nerdisa



Nerdisa is a trusted software review blog for business owners navigating the overwhelming world of software choices. Nerdisa is dedicated to cutting through the marketing noise with honest, practical insights. Every review is based on real-world testing, in-depth user research, cost transparency, and competitive context—so businesses can make confident decisions about the tools they rely on.

For more information, visit https://nerdisa.com.





About Press Ranger



Press Ranger is an AI-powered PR tool that makes pitching journalists quick, easy, and effective. Press Ranger automates press responses, finding relevant journalists, and the creation of press releases to make getting good press as easy as clicking a button.

